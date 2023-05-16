Sudirman Cup 2023: Results at the end of Day 1

India are drawn in Group C of the Sudirman Cup 2023 alongside Chinese Taipei, Malaysia and Australia. They had a poor start to their campaign losing 4-1 to Chinese Taipei on Day 1 of the competition.

India's mixed doubles pair Tanisha Crasto and Sai Pratheek lost to Yang Po-Hsuan and Hu Ling Fang. The Indian duo started the match on a positive note, winning the first game 18-21. However, they couldn't hold onto their lead as they lost the second game 26-24.

The Indians were nowhere close to winning the decider, as the Chinese Taipei shuttlers thrashed them 21-6.

Meanwhile, HS Prannoy lost two consecutive games with scores of 21-19 and 21-15 in the Men's singles event. India were 2-0 down and all hopes were on PV Sindhu to get them back into the match.

Sudirman Cup 2023 - Day 1

However, Sindhu started her Women's singles match with a 21-14 loss in the first game. The Indian shuttler bounced back and defeated Tai Tzu-ying 21-18 to take the match into the final game.

Then, The Chinese Taipei player defeated Sindhu 21-17 in the last game. Badminton Asia Championship 2023 gold medalists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also lost their match in the final game to hand the opposition a 4-0 lead.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Scores: India 1-4 Chinese Taipei



#SudirmanCupFinals #Suzhou2023 #Badminton #SKIndianSports #CheerForAllSports Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand are the only Indians to win one of the rubbers in the Sudirman Cup opener today.Scores: India1-4 Chinese Taipei Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand are the only Indians to win one of the rubbers in the Sudirman Cup opener today. ✅Scores: India🇮🇳 1-4 Chinese Taipei🇹🇼#SudirmanCupFinals #Suzhou2023 #Badminton #SKIndianSports #CheerForAllSports https://t.co/xklCxth5Lm

However, India finished their run against Chinese Taipei on a positive note as Women's doubles pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand won their match. They started with a 21-15 loss in the first game but got back on track and won the next couple of games with scores of 21-18 and 21-13.

Sudirman Cup 2023: Day 1 Results (Indians Only)

Men's Doubles

Yang Po-hsuan and Hu Ling-fang (Chinese Taipei) beat Tanisha Crasto and Sai Pratheek K (India) 2-1

Scores: 18-21, 26-24, 21-6

Men's Singles

Chou Tien-Chen (Chinese Taipei) beat H.S. Prannoy (India) 2-0

Scores: 21-19, 21-15

Women's Singles

Tai Tzu-Ying (Chinese Taipei) beat PV Sindhu (India) 2-1

Scores: 21-14, 18-21, 21-17

Men's Doubles﻿

Lee Yang and Ye Hongwei (Chinese Taipei) beat Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (India) 2-1

Scores: 21-13, 17-21, 21-18

Women's Doubles

Lee Chia-Hsin and Teng Chun Hsun (Chinese Taipei) lost to Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand (India) 1-2

Final Score: Chinese Taipei beat India 4-1

Poll : 0 votes