Sukant Kadam wins gold at 4th National Para-Badminton Championship 

Indian para-badminton player Sukant Kadam defeated World No. 2 Tarun Dhillon to clinch a gold medal at the 4th National Para Badminton Championship in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

The World No. 4 was put to a stern test by Dhillon before bouncing back for a 21-12, 19-21, 21-18 win in the men's SL4 division event. This is the second consecutive tournament where Sukant Kadam has bagged a gold medal, having earlier triumphed at the Uganda International tournament.

While talking to the media after the match, Kadam termed his victory "very special," as it was his first gold medal in the Nationals.

“This victory is very special to me as this is my first Gold in Nationals," said Kadam. "This will boost me to work harder and prepare better for 2022. I have been working hard on my game and this victory is an indication that all my hard work is in the right way."

Meanwhile, among the other acclaimed shuttlers, Parul D Parmar (SL3) and Krishna Nagar (SH6) bagged gold medals in their respective categories, while Manoj Sarkar clinched a silver medal in men's singles SL3.

However, the top Indian para-shuttler duo of Pramod Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar settled for a silver medal in the men's doubles SL3-SL4 category.

Coach Gaurav Khanna hails Odisha gevernment's efforts in organizing the National Para-Badminton Championship

National para-badminton coach Gaurav Khanna, meanwhile, has lauded the efforts put in by the Odisha government in conducting the three-day mega event. He expressed his happiness over the successful hosting of the tournament as organizing the event was challenging amidst the prevailing COVID 19 situation in the country.

The 4th National Para-Badminton Championship witnessed 500 athletes competing neck and neck for medals. Several records were shattered while a few were created in Bhubaneswar.

