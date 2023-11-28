Syed Modi International: Indian results at the end of Day 1

The first day of the Syed Modi International was a hectic affair for Indian badminton enthusiasts, with more than 20 matches lined up. Most of these were qualification matches, and only the mixed doubles event saw the round of 32 begin today.

Leading the charge at the Syed Modi International were B. Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy, who got the better of Chinese Taipei's Wu Hsuan-Yi/Yang Chu Yun 21-14, 21-14. Dynamic duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and Rohan Kapoor emerged victorious against Malaysians Chan Soon and Cheah See in straight sets, to clinch India's second and last main draw win of the day.

Dingku Singh/Priya Konjengbam suffered an easy loss against Mark Lamfuss/Isabel Lohau, conceding the match 21-13, 21-12. Nithin HV and Anagha Pai lost in a similar fashion to Chang Ko-Chi and Lee Chih Chen, with a scoreline of 21-17, 21-13.

Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto put up a strong battle against Singapore's Hee Terry and Jessica Tan, only to go down 16-21 21-18, 18-21.

India's last match of the day at the Syed Modi International was Sathish Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath vs Kyohei Yamashita and Naru Shinoya. The Indians fought hard against the Japanese third-seeded pair, before losing 21-14, 21-16.

Syed Modi International: Results at the end of day one (Indians Only)

This is what India's results looked like after the first day of the Syed Modi International.

Men's Doubles Qualification Quarterfinals

Hiroki Midorikawa/Kyohei Yamashita (Japan) beat Santhosh Gajendran/Mauryan Katjiravan (India) 21-11, 21-11

Pratik Ranade/Zhakuo Seyie (India) beat Mohammad Mirshekari/Saleh Sangtarash (Iran) 21-19, 12-21, 21-18

Dhruv Rawat/Chirag Sen (India) beat Vimalraj Annadurai/Navin Eswaramoorthy (India) 24-22, 21-13, 21-17

Ayush Makhija/ Venkat Prasad (India) Farogh Aman/Abhyuday Choudhary (India) 21-17, 21-15

Men's Singles Qualification Quarterfinals

Alwi Farhan (Indonesia) beat Raghu Mariswamy (India) 21-15, 21-11

Meiraba Maisnam (India) beat Kartikey Kumar (India) 21-17, 14-21, 21-17

Kuo Kuan Lin (Chinese Taipei) beat Alap Mishra (India) 21-16, 16-21, 21-10

Chirag Sen (India) beat Ravi Ravi (India) 21-7, 12-21, 21-17

Women's Singles Qualification Quarterfinals

Aadya Variyath (India) beat Wiktoria Dabczynska (Poland) 21-12, 21-18

Keyura Mopati (India) beat Hasina Kobugabe (Uganda) 21-11, 21-8

Janani Ananthakumar (India) beat Ira Sharma (India) 21-19, 21-17

Women's Doubles Qualification Quarterfinals

Gayathri Jaiswal/Sania Sikkandar (India) beat Gagana Shivashankar/Dharuniga Sankar (India) 21-16, 21-15

Samriddhi Singh/Sonali Singh (India) beat Radhika Sharma/ Tanvi Sharma (India) 21-15, 21-17

Mixed Doubles Qualification Quarterfinals

Chiang Chien-Wei/Wu Chen (Chinese Taipei) beat Venkat Prasad/Juhi Dewangan (India) 14-21, 21-14, 21-14

Farogh Aman/Anagha Karandikar (India) beat Navin Eswaramoorthy/Gagana Shivashankar (India) 21-15, 21-12

Nitin Kumar/Navdha Manglam (India) Chayanit Joshi/Kavya Gupta (India) 21-17, 21-13

Shivam Sharma/Poorvisha Ram (India) beat Akshit Mahajan/Ridhi Toor (India) 21-17, 17-21, 21-16

Mixed Doubles Round of 32

Mark Lamfuss/Isabel Lohau (Germany) beat Dingku Singh/Priya Konjengbam (India) 21-12, 21-13

B. Sumeeth Reddy/Sikki Reddy (India) beat Wu Hsuan-Yi/Yang Chu Yun (Chinese Taipei) 21-14, 21-14

Hee Terry/Jessica Tan (Singapore)

beat Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto (India) 21-16, 18-21, 21-18

Kyohei Yamashita/Naru Shinoya (Japan) beat Sathish Karunakaran/Aadya Variyath (India) 21-14, 21-16.

Rohan Kapoor/Ashwini Ponnappa (India) beat Chan Soon/Cheah See (Malaysia) 21-12, 21-18

Chang Ko-Chi/Lee Chih Chen (Chinese Taipei) beat Nithin HV/Anagha Pai (India) 21-17, 21-13