Syed Modi International: Indian results at the end of day 3

Indian shuttlers had another slow day at the Syed Modi International, chalking up only three wins in 17 matches.

The first Indians to make it to the quarterfinals were Treesa Jolly and Gayathri Gopichand. The women's doubles duo got the better of compatriots Dhanyaa Nandakumar and Ridhi Kaur Toor with ease. At the end of the 25 minutes, the scoreline read 21-9, 21-5 in favor of Jolly and Gopichand.

The only other Indian doubles pair to make it to the quarterfinal round was Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto. The two emerged victorious against sisters Rutuparna and Swetaparna Panda, after a grueling three-set encounter, with a score of 22-20, 17-21, and 21-16.

The last Indian to qualify for the next round at the Syed Modi International was men's singles youngster Priyanshu Rajawat. Rajawat was battling Satish Karunakaran and notched a 21-18 victory in his first set. While the second game looked promising, Karunakaran retired from the match at the halftime interval, giving Rajawat a free pass to the quarterfinals.

Syed Modi International: Results at the end of day 3 (Indians Only)

Women's Singles Round of 16

Aya Ohori (Japan) beat Ashmita Chaliha (India) 21-7, 21-13

Nozomi Okuhara (Japan) beat Unnati Hooda (India) 21-9, 21-13

Sung Yun (Chinese Taipei) beat Anupama Upadhyay (India) 21-16, 21-17

Wong Ling Ching (Malaysia) beat Janani Ananthakumar (India) 21-15, 21-12

Lalinrat Chaiwan (Thailand) beat Ruthvika Shivani Gadde (India) 21-8, 21-12

Mixed Doubles Round of 16

Yuki/Misaki (Japan) beat Rohan/Ashwini (India) 21-14, 21-14

Hoo/Cheng (Malaysia) beat Nitin/Navdha (India) 21-13, 21-13

Kyohei/Naru (Japan) beat Sikki/Sumeeth (India) 21-9, 21-17

Men's Doubles Round of 16

Rasmus/Frederik (Denmark) beat Dhruv/Chirag (India) 21-18, 21-15

Akira/Taichi (Japan) beat Ayush/Venkat (India) 21-9, 21-8

Junaidi/Roy (Malaysia) beat Hariharan/Ruban (India) 21-6, 21-17

Women's Doubles Round of 16

Treesa/Gayathri (India) beat Dhanyaa/Ridhi (India) 21-9, 21-5

Linda/Isabel (Germany) beat Simran/Ritika (India) 21-13, 21-11

Tanisha/Ashwini (India) beat Rutuparna/Swetaparna (India) 22-20, 17-21, 21-16

Hina/Akari (Japan) beat Ashwini/Shikha (India) 21-11, 21-18

Men's Singles Round of 16

Chia Hao Lee (Chinese Taipei) beat Kiran George (India) 21-16, 18-21, 22-20

Priyanshu Rajawat (India) beat Sathish Karunakaran* (India) 21-18, 11-6 (*retired)