Syed Modi International: Indian results at the end of day two

India had a hectic and slightly disappointing time in the Syed Modi International's round of 32. There were 40 matches featuring local players today, resulting in a ton of badminton action for viewers across the four courts.

In a major upset today, Srikanth Kidambi was dealt a straight games loss against Chinese Taipei's Chia Hao Lee.

Young stars Miithun Manjunath and Sankar Muthusmay also suffered similar fates. Meanwhile, Priyanshu Rajawat and Kiran George successfully moved to the round of 16.

In the women's singles, Unnati Hooda got the better of Aakarshi Kashyap in three games. Anupama Upadhayay and Ashmita Chaliha also registered their first wins of the Syed Modi International.

In other notable results, the doubles duos of Ashwini Ponnappa /Tanisha Crasto and Treeja Jolly /Gayathri Gopichand also booked their berths in the round of 16.

Syed Modi International: Results at the end of day two (India Only)

This is how India fared on day two of the Syed Modi International:

Men's Singles Round of 32

Chia Hao Lee (Chinese Taipei) beat Srikanth Kidambi (India) 23-21, 21-8

Wang Tzu Wei (Chinese Taipei) beat Sameer Verma (India) 21-9, 7-21, 21-17

Alex Lanier (France) beat Mithun Manjunath (India) 21-16, 21-14

Arnaud Merkle (France) beat Sankar Muthusmay (India) 21-12, 21-19

Kiran George (India) beat Chirag Sen (India) 16-21, 21-14, 21-13

Priyanshu Rajawat (India) beat Dmitriy Panarin (Kazakhstan) 21-17, 21-19

Sathish Kumar (India) beat Huang Yu Kai (Chinese Taipei) 21-8, 21-13

Kenta Nishimoto (Japan) beat Sai Praneeth (India) 21-17, 21-15

Women's Singles Round of 32

Sung Yun (Chinese Taipei) beat Keyura Mopati (India) 21-8, 21-16

Nozomi Okuhara (Japan) beat Malvika Bansod (India) 18-21, 21-17, 21-10

Anupama Upadhyay (India) beat Amalie Schulz (Denmark) 14-21, 21-15, 21-9

Unnati Hooda (India) beat Aakarshi Kashyap (India) 15-21, 21-19, 21-18

Wen Chi Hsu (Chinese Taipei) beat Tanya Hemanth (India) 21-15, 21-8

Ashmita Chaliha (India) beat Polina Buhrova (Ukraine) 21-15, 21-15

Line Christophersen (Denmark) beat Aadya Variyath (India) 21-10 21-10

Line Kjaersfeldt (Denmark) beat Tasnim Mir (India) 21-15, 21-15

Shivani Gadde (India) beat Ksenia Polikarpova (Israel) 21-14, 21-14

Janani Ananthakumar (India) beat Lin Sih Yun (Chinese Taipei) 24-22, 21-7

Men's Doubles Round of 32

Ayush/Venkat (India) beat Pratik/Zhakuo (India) 21-14, 21-18

Dhruv/Chirag (India) beat Achutaditya/Harsha (India) 21-19, 21-18

Pongsakorn/Wongsathorn (Thailand) beat Krishna/Sai (India) 21-16 21-12

Mark/Marvin (Germany) beat Dhruv/Vishnuvardhan (India) 21-11, 21-16

Hariharan/Ruban (India) beat Ayush/Nitin (India) 19-21, 21-18, 21-11

Chen/Lu (Chinese Taipei) beat Ravikrishna/Sankar (India) 16-21, 21-15, 21-13

Women's Doubles Round of 32

Ashwini/Tanisha (India) beat Samriddhi) Sonali (India) 21-8, 21-9

Yuki/Sayaka (Japan) beat Priya/Shruti (India) 21-11 21-13

Linda/Isabel (Germany) beat Ashritha/Vaishnavi (India) 21-8, 21-10

Sung/Yun(Chinese Taipei) beat Palak/Unnati (India) 21-16, 21-14

Simran/Ritika (India) beat Ishu/Tanu (India) 21-16 21-9

Rutuparna/Swetaparna (India) beat Shrishti/Saumya (India) 21-6, 21-13

Dhanyaa/Ridhi (India) beat Gayathri/Sania (India) 21-18, 10-21, 21-13

Treesa/Gayathri (India) beat Apoorva/Sakshi (India) 21-9, 21-16

Ashwini/Shikha (India) beat Nikki/Nishu (India) 21-9, 21-5

Chang/Yang (Chinese Taipei) beat Sravya/Anagha (India) 21-14, 21-9

Setyana/Angela (Australia) beat Arul/Varshini (India) 21-14, 21-9

Rin/Kie (Japan) beat Kavya/Deepshikha (India) 21-3, 21-9

Mixed Doubles Round of 32

Roy/Valeree (Malaysia) beat Shivam/Poorvisha (India) 21-13, 21-10

Marcus/Lauren (England) beat Farogh/Anagha (India) 21-16, 21-13

Nitin/Navdha (India) beat Tarun/Priya (India) 21-14, 21-15