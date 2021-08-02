Tai Tzu-Ying signs off from Olympics 2021 in style, pens down a heartfelt note

Chinese Taipei shuttler and Olympic silver medallist Tai Tzu-Ying was ferocious on the court at the 2021 Olympics. Tai went down to Chen Yu Fei of China 18-21 21-19 18-21 in the 2021 Olympics final on Sunday, and had to settle for a silver medal at the Tokyo Games.

No matter how many medals an athlete wins, an Olympic gold is always the biggest dream. Tai was feeling the same. Excited, overwhelmed, satisfied but in the end a bit disappointed to have not been able to cross the final hurdle for gold.

Tai with her team

After her Olympic journey ended, Tai Tzu-Ying penned a heartfelt note to her well-wishers, staff and her semifinals opponent ace Indian shuttler, PV Sindhu.

Tai Tzu-Ying's letter to the world:

Tai Tzu-Ying signed off for one last time from the biggest ever sporting event, the Olympics. The 2021 Summer Games was Tai's third appearance at the Olympics. She finally made it to the podium with unparalleled grit, determination and purposefulness.

"Maybe I won't have another chance to participate at the Olympics, but i achieved the goal, not so perfect. It didn't turn out as I wanted. I just told myself: Tai Tzu-Ying..You'ree great!, said Tai"

Tai Tzu Ying's letter

Tai thanked everyone who supported through her journey. She said:

Thank you to all who have supported me. The results are always brutal and acceptance is the only way to deal with it. Thank you to my team who has come out to support during the Coronavirus outbreak and for training long hours", she added.

After her game, Tai was satisfied with the way she exhibited her badminton game.

Tai Tzu-Ying had an emotion moment:

Indian Shuttler PV Sindhu had something to say to Tai after the medal ceremony. Sindhu went and consoled her Taiwanese counterpart after Tai lost the final. It was a touching gesture.

Tai with Sindhu

"Later Sindhu ran over and hugged me, held my face, and told me: I know you're uncomfortable and you've been very good, but today is not your day. She held me in her arms and said she knew it all. That sincere encouragement made me cry. Thank you again for your support and encouragement. Thank you all for walking with me till now," Tai Tzu Ying signed off

One of the finest badminton players, Tai Tzu-Ying has bid adieu to the Olympics for now. Tai's fans will want to see her play in more badminton tournaments and win many more medals in the near future.

