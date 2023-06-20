Taipei Open 2023: Results at the end of June 20, Day 1 

As the Taipei Open 2023 got underway, Indian badminton fans hoped for a strong showing from their players. The Indian contingent, led by HS Prannoy, aimed to leave their mark on the tournament. However, the first day brought disappointment as Indian shuttlers were eliminated in the Round of 32 in different categories. Let's take a look at the performances from the first day of the Taipei Open 2023.

Subhankar Dey of India entered the men's singles event with determination, hoping to advance further in the tournament. Unfortunately, Dey ran into a formidable Malaysian opponent. Despite demonstrating his abilities and putting up a valiant fight, he was unable to secure victory in a closely contested match. Nonetheless, Dey's performance demonstrated his tenacity and desire to compete at the highest level.

The Indian men's doubles team of Prasad Garaga and Goud Panjala faced stiff competition from their American counterparts in the men's doubles category. The match featured intense rallies and skill from both teams. Despite their best efforts, Garaga and Panjala were unable to defeat their opponents, forcing them to withdraw from the tournament early. Nonetheless, they will compete in the Taipei Open.

Janani Ananthakumar competed for India in the women's singles event, hoping to make a name for herself on the international stage. She did, however, face a formidable opponent from Chinese Taipei.

Ananthakumar demonstrated her abilities and fought valiantly throughout the match. Despite her best efforts, she was unable to secure victory, bringing her tournament journey to an end.

Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda of India competed in the women's doubles event, hoping to demonstrate their teamwork and skills. They did, however, face a formidable opponent from Chinese Taipei. Despite their efforts to mount a comeback after losing the first game, the Indian shuttlers were unable to turn the tide in their favour, forcing them to exit the tournament early.

The Indian contingent had a mixed bag on the first day of the Taipei Open 2023. While several players were eliminated in the Round of 32, their performances demonstrated their tenacity, determination, and dedication to the game.

Indian shuttlers will continue to strive for success as the tournament progresses, hoping to learn from their mistakes and make a strong comeback in future matches. The Taipei Open 2023 will provide an opportunity for Indian badminton to demonstrate its talent and tenacity on an international stage.

Taipei Open 2023: Day 1 Results (Indians Only)

Men's Singles - Qualification

Subhankar Dey (India) lost to Sholeh Aidil (Malaysia)

Score: 17-21, 21-18, 15-21

Men’s Doubles - Round of 32

Vinson Chiu/Joshua Yuan (United States of America) beat Krishna Prasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala (India) 2-1

Score: 21-18, 20-22, 21-16

Women’s Singles - Qualification

Wang Yu Si (Chinese Taipei) beat Janani Ananthakumar (India) 2-0

Scores: 21-14, 21-18

Women’s Doubles - Round of 32

Cheng Yu-Pei/Sun Wei Pei (Chinese Taipei) beat Rutaparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda (India) 2-1

Score: 21-7, 28-30, 21-12

