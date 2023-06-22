Taipei Open 2023: Results at the end of June 21, Day 2

The Taipei Open 2023, a BWF World Tour Super 300 event, saw a day of intense matchups on June 21 as Indian players demonstrated their skills and determination on the court. While some athletes triumphed, others were defeated by formidable opponents and were eliminated from the tournament.

HS Prannoy showed exceptional form in the men's singles category, winning convincingly over Lin Yu Hsien. Prannoy's outstanding performance advanced him to the next round, preserving his chances in the competition. Parupalli Kashyap triumphed as well, defeating Samuel Hsiao and securing his place in the upcoming matches.

However, Mithun Manjunath, Sankar Muthusamy, Meiraba Maisnam, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran, and Kiran George faced difficult opponents. They were all knocked out from the tournament.

Tanya Hemanth defeated Agnes Korosi in the women's singles category, showcasing her exceptional skills and determination. With this impressive victory, Hemanth qualified for the next round.

However, Aakarshi Kashyap and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde faced difficult opponents and were unable to secure victories, bringing their Taipei Open 2023 journey to an end.

The Indian duo of Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy outplayed their opponents, another Indian duo of Bokka Navaneeth and Priya Konjengbam, in the mixed doubles. Kapoor and Reddy's win advanced them to the next round, keeping their hopes alive in the competition.

As the tournament progresses, fans and enthusiasts look forward to the upcoming matches. The Taipei Open 2023 will continue to provide a venue for talented Indian shuttles to gain valuable experience and demonstrate their abilities against good opposition.

Taipei Open 2023: Day 2 Results (Indians Only)

Men’s Singles - Round of 32

Mithun Manjunath (India) lost to Chou Tien Chen (Taiwan) 1-2

Scores: 18-21, 21-14, 16-21

Kanta Tsuneyama (Japan) beat Sankar Muthusamy (India) 2-0

Scores: 13-21, 5-21

HS Prannoy (India) beat Lin Yu Hsien (Taiwan) 2-0

Scores: 21-11, 21-10

Meiraba Maisnam (India) lost to NG Angus Ka Long (Hong Kong) 0-2

Scores: 18-21, 17-21

Sathish Kumar Karunakaran (India) lost to Chi Yu Jen (Taiwan) 0-2

Scores: 10-21, 10-21

Parupalli Kashyap (India) beat Samuel Hsiao (Germany) 2-0

Scores: 21-15, 21-16

Kiran George (India) lost to Liang Hao (China) 1-2

Scores: 20-22, 21-12, 9-21

Women’s Singles - Round of 32

Aakarshi Kashyap (India) lost to Huang Yu-Hsun (Chinese Taipei) 1-2

Scores: (21-10, 16-21, 11-21)

Tanya Hemanth (India) beats Agnes Korosi (Hungary) 2-0

Scores: 21-7, 21-17

Ruthvika Shivani Gadde (India) lost to Pin-Chian (Chinese Taipei) 0-2

Scores: 12-21, 5-21

Mixed Doubles - Round of 32

Rohan Kapoor/Sikki Reddy (India) beats Bokka Navaneeth/Priya Konjengbam (India) 2-0

Scores: 21-14, 21-17

Poll : 0 votes