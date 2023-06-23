Taipei Open 2023: Results at the end of June 22, Day 3

The third day of the 2023 Taipei Open, a significant event in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Super 300 series, witnessed numerous thrillers. Indian players displayed their skills and determination on the court, hoping to advance to the quarterfinals. Amidst fierce competition, only HS Prannoy managed to advance to the next round.

In the men's singles competition, Prannoy defeated Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia in straight sets. His dominant performance saw him win the match 21-9, 21-17, securing his spot in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Parupalli Kashyap faced a formidable opponent in Taiwan's Su Li Yang. Despite a valiant effort, Kashyap was unable to secure a victory as he lost 16-21, 17-21.

India's Tanya Hemanth faced Taiwan's Tai Tzu Ying in the women's singles category. Hemanth failed to put up a fight as she lost in straight sets (11-21, 6-21).

In the mixed doubles competition, the Indian team of Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy faced the formidable pair of Chiu Hsiang Chieh and Lin Xiao Min. Kapoor and Reddy battled hard but were unable to win, falling in straight sets (13-21, 18-21). Despite their elimination from the tournament, their performances on the court demonstrated teamwork and skills.

While the Indian contingent faced some difficult challenges on Day 3 of the 2023 Taipei Open, only HS Prannoy advanced to the quarterfinals. His outstanding performance and victory in the men's singles category have kept Indian badminton fans hopeful. Prannoy's journey throughout the event has demonstrated his unwavering determination and skill, and fans are looking forward to his upcoming matches.

The competition heats up as the Taipei Open enters the quarterfinals, with top players from around the world vying for victory. While the other Indian players fell short in their respective matches, their efforts undoubtedly contributed to their experience and provided valuable learning opportunities.

Taipei Open 2023: Day 3 Results (Indians Only)

Men’s Singles - Round of 16

HS Prannoy (India) beat Tommy Sugiarto (Indonesia) 2-0

Score: 21-9, 21-17

Parupalli Kashyap (India) lost to Su Li Yang (Taiwan) 0-2

Score: 16-21, 17-21

Women’s Singles - Round of 16

Tanya Hemanth (India) lost to Tai Tzu Ying (Taiwan) 0-2

Score: 11-21, 6-21

Mixed Doubles - Round of 16

Rohan Kapoor/Sikki Reddy (India) lost to Hsiang Chieh/Xiao Min (Taipei Chinese) 0-2

Score: 13-21, 18-21

