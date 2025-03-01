"Talent always reveals itself" - PV Sindhu's father opens up after Pullela Gopichand's statement on sports as a career

Former volleyball player PV Ramana, who has won a bronze medal at the Asian Games and is the father of badminton star PV Sindhu, has expressed his disagreement with the idea that sports should only be pursued by those with money. His reply follows reports of chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand saying financial security is a prerequisite for pursuing sports.

Ramana, who has played volleyball at the national level, presented a differing viewpoint by stressing the vast opportunities that sports offer, particularly for middle-class families.

Ramana, who hails from a lower-middle-class background, recalled his own experience of finding stability through sports. He told PTI (via The Times of India):

"My father died when I was three, and I was the youngest of 10 siblings. Despite our struggles, my family supported me because I earned a job with the Railways through sports. If you are from a middle-class background, being good at a sport can open doors to numerous opportunities, including employment and higher education."

"Talent always reveals itself and is never a prisoner of wealth. As a parent, you have to find the balance. When I realised my elder daughter was academically inclined, I encouraged her to pursue that. With Sindhu, she was way ahead of everyone on the badminton court by the time she entered 10th standard in school. She had found sponsors because everyone could see she was destined for big things. We should trust the children too. They also have instincts. I don't think as a sportsperson, one should discourage others from sports," he added.

He suggested that sports help in physical and mental development and provide career opportunities for gifted athletes. He added that for middle-class parents, securing employment via sports is a noteworthy factor and that the railways alone recruit thousands of athletes every year.

"Her talent was noticed by sponsors" - PV Ramana on PV Sindhu

In the same interview, Ramana emphasized the necessity of keeping a balance and recognizing the financial and academic pressures faced by young athletes.

Speaking about PV Sindhu, he said:

"Talent invariably carves its path and is not constrained by riches. It is vital for parents to identify their child's potential and provide them with encouragement in line with it. As soon as I noticed my older daughter’s academic inclination, I backed her education. By the time she reached the 10th standard, however, Sindhu was excelling in badminton. Her talent was noticed by sponsors, who stepped up to support her."

Ramana called on parents and coaches to provide careful guidance to young athletes, saying it is the responsibility of coaches to make sure players know about job openings and educational opportunities made available through sports quotas. Several prestigious institutions offer admission based on athletic accomplishments. Athletes should be educated about these options by academies.

He also stressed the importance of athletes completing their basic education, saying a minimum level of graduation is required to secure a stable job. In the present day, even athletes who are retired have job quotas. He added that instead of discouraging children, they should be helped to find balance.

As he reflected on Sindhu’s journey, Ramana recalled instances of financial hardships, saying in her childhood, Sindhu would wonder why some children flew while we always went by train.

Ramana emphasized through his comments that sports should be regarded as a legitimate career option rather than a privilege for the affluent.

