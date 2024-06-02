Tanvi Sharma wins Women’s Singles title in Bonn International Badminton Competition

Fifteen-year-old young Indian shuttler Tanvi Sharma clinched the title in the women’s singles final of the Bonn International, a BWF Future Series event in Bonn, Germany, on June 1, Saturday. Tanvi defeated Wang Pei Yu from Chinese Taipei to add the title to her cabinet.

In the final encounter that lasted for 34 minutes, the 432nd-ranked shuttler Tanvi registered a 21-19, 22-20 win over her Chinese Taipei opponent. Remarkably, Tanvi Sharma came from behind in the final set to secure the win over Pei Yu in the grand finale.

Notably, the teenager hailing from Punjab stole the limelight after securing a gold medal for the Indian women’s team at the Badminton Asia Team Championships in Selangor, Malaysia, in February 2024.

It’s important to note that, Tanvi’s opponent in the semi-final Peng Yu Wei from Chinese Taipei retired mid-way after failing to score a point in the first game, which was dominated completely by the Indian shuttler 21-0.

On the other hand, Wang Pei Yu defeated Siti Zulaikha of Malaysia 21-12, 21-12 in the semi-final to make it to the final against Tanvi.

Earlier, in the Round of 16 encounter, Tanvi defeated Azkya Aliefa Ruhanda of Switzerland by 21-13 and 21-8 to advance to the quarter-final. Later in the quarter-final, Tanvi defeated Yi En Hsieh of Chinse Taipei by 23-21 and 21-18 to storm into the semi-final.

In the women's singles qualification round on May 30, Thursday, Tanvi registered a win over Siofra Flynn from Ireland by 21-12 and 21-15 to enter the Round of 16 match. Other Indians in the women's singles, Annanya Pravin and Prerana N Shet couldn't create an impact in the Bonn International.

Disappointment in doubles for India in Bonn International

Moving forward to the women’s doubles, there was disappointment for the Indian women’s doubles pairing of Srinidhi Narayanan and Radhika Sharma. The Indian duo suffered a loss over the Turkish pair of Yasemen Bektas and Zehra Erdem by 17-21, 10-21 in a lop-sided semi-final encounter.

Furthermore, in the men’s doubles, the Indian pair of Prakash Raj and Gouse Sheik struggled over the Dutch duo of Noah Haase and Dyon van Wijlick 19-21, 16-21 in the semifinal to bow out of the Bonn International.