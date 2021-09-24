Tarun Reddy, Keyura Mopati qualify for Polish International Series Badminton tournament main draw

Tarun Reddy Katam and Keyura Mopati qualified for the main draw in the Polish International Series Badminton tournament in Zakopane, Poland on Friday.

The four-day tournament is being organized by the Polish Badminton Association under the auspices of the Badminton World Federation.

In the men’s singles final qualification round, Tarun Reddy Katam rallied back to defeat Filip Karlborg of Sweden 21-23, 21-19, 21-6 in 50 minutes.

Twenty-year-old Tarun Reddy launched his campaign in style by upsetting 15th seed Karl Kert of Estonia 21-11, 21-16 in 24 minutes.

The world No. 536 Tarun overcame a late challenge from Germany’s Aaron Sonnenschein 21-9, 21-18 in just over half an hour. Tarun had no problem claiming the first game. However, he was stretched in the second by the German opponent. Just when it looked like the match would go into the decider, Tarun raised his level of play to win the round and move ahead.

Tarun Reddy will face Slovenia’s Miha Ivancic in the main draw first round

Talented youngster Tarun will now square off against Miha Ivancic of Slovenia in the main draw. The Slovenian is world No. 156 and Tarun will have to produce his best performance to get the better of higher-ranked opponent.

Ishaan Bhatnagar did well in the men's doubles

In the women’s singles too, only one Indian player could make the cut for the main draw. Keyura Mopati shocked seventh seed Zuzanna Jankowska of Poland 21-10, 21-13 and also thumped Slovenia’s Urska Polc 21-13, 21-9 to enter the 32-player main draw.

In the first round, Keyura will lock horns with Anna Bygum of Denmark. Keyura did well in the Ukraine International Series earlier this month.

Rohan Gurbani recorded two straight-game victories to begin the game in a promising manner on Thursday.

Nineteen-year-old Rohan first ousted Denmark's Christopher Vittoriani 22-20, 21-17 in 28 minutes, while in the second round the Nagpur youngster got the better of Gustav Andree of Austria 21-8, 21-11 in 22 minutes.

However, Rohan failed to overcome sixth seed Yanis Gaudin of France in the third and final qualifying round.

The French player downed Rohan, a trainee of Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad, 21-18, 21-15 in 29 minutes.

Ishaan Bhatnagar and Sai Pratheek K booked their berths in the men's doubles main draw competition.

Ishaan Bhatnagar and Sai Pratheek K will take on Polish pair Michal Sobolewski and Adam Szolc in the main draw.

Several Indians did well initially but failed to qualify for the main draw. Second seed Raghu Mariswamy, third seed S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian and Varun Kapur, as well as winner of the Ukraine International Series Priyanshu Rajawat, faltered in the qualifiers.

In an all-India second round encounter, tenth seed Priyanshu Rajawat prevailed over Varun Kapur 21-16, 21-14 in 26 minutes.

Twenty-three-year-old Chirag Sen will be the fourth seed in the men’s singles and will be followed by Kiran George.

In the women’s singles, 21-year-old Ira Sharma, world No. 145, has been given a sixth seeding in the Polish meet.

Final qualification round results

Men’s singles

Tarun Reddy Katam bt Filip Karlborg (Sweden) 21-23, 21-19, 21-6 (50 minutes)

Rohan Gurbani lost to 6-Yanis Gaudin (France) 18-21, 15-21 (29 minutes)

16-Harshit Aggarwal lost to Ludvig Petre Olsson (Sweden) 12-21, 12-21 (37 minutes)

10-Priyanshu Rajawat lost to 4-Jia Heng Jason Teh (Singapore) 15-21, 18-21 (38 minutes)

Ayush Raj Gupta lost to Gustav Bjorkler (Sweden) 19-21, 11-21 (24 minutes)

Women’s singles

Keyura Mopati bt 7-Zuzanna Jankowska (Poland) 21-10, 21-13 (26 minutes)

Meghana Reddy M lost to Mariia Stoliarenko (Ukraine) 13-21, 19-21 (30 minutes)

Also Read

Men’s doubles

Ishaan Bhatnagar-Sai Pratheek K bt Miha Ivancic-Domen Lonzaric (Slovenia) 21-19, 21-19 (29 minutes).

Edited by Aditya Singh