Team India's journey comes to an end at Badminton Asia Junior Championships

India valiantly battled facing off against Indonesia in the quarter-finals of the Badminton Asia Junior Championships but was unluckily scumbled to a 1-3 defeat in Yogyakarta on Monday, July 10. Due to this, their campaign in the Junior Championships has come to an end with no chance left to compete further.

The mixed doubles encounter featured Samarveer and Radhika. The duo put up a spirited fight against the rivals Adrian and Felisha. Nevertheless, they fell short by enduring a 16-21, 15-21 defeat. During the match, Indonesia were granted an early lead of 1-0 which proved to be beneficial for them as the clock ticked.

In an intense rivalry in boys' singles, Ayush Shetty depicted his dominance throughout against Alwi Farhan. The rivalry went down to fire however, Shetty missed out by a narrow margin. He faced off a close defeat by a scoreline of 21-18, 15-21, 19-21 which further elevated Indonesia's chances.

Rakshitha Sree S emerged victorious in girls' single in Badminton Asia Junior Championships

In a thrilling single girls' match, Rakshitha Sree S, a determined star, put life into India's chances with her remarkable rendering in the Badminton Asia Junior Championships. With her unparallel composure and dedication, Sree S secured a well-deserving yet hard-fought triumph and ended up concluding with a score of 21-18, 10-21, 23-21, narrowing the tie to 2-1.

However, the boys' double event witnessed a decline in the Indian athletes' performances. Divyam and Mayank battled against Indonesia's duo that could not be underestimated - Muhammad and Joaquin. Despite the best efforts from the Indian pair of Divyam and Mayank, they eventually had to face severe crushing by 10-21, 21-15, 12-21.

Although team India's journey in the Badminton Asia Junior Championships has come to an end, the young athletes will now swift their concentration to the individual campaign.

These campaigns are all set to kick off by July 12, 2023. Determined to make their mark while proving their mettle, the Indian contingent will surely utilize these campaigns to bounce back in the forthcoming international challenges.

