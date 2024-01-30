Thailand Masters Day 1 Results: Ashwini/Tanisha and Treesa/Gayathri set up pre-quarter clash, Sameer Verma, Sankar Muthusmay through to main draw

The opening day of the Thailand Masters (January 30) was a massive success for India. Men's singles players Sameer Verma and Sankar Muthusmay put up some incredible performances to make it to the main draw.

Meanwhile, the pairs of Treesa Jolly/Gayathri Gopichand and Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto won their respective first-round matches to set up a pre-quarterfinals clash.

Sameer Verma was the first Indian on the court on Monday, as he took on Howard Shu for his first qualifying match. After beating Shu 21-9, 21-16, Verma took on Kuo Kuan Lin of Chinese Taipei. He beat the Taiwanese 16-21, 21-16, 21-15 to seal his spot in the main draw.

Meanwhile, Sankar Muthusmay had a difficult match in his opening round, as he faced former Olympian Tommy Sugiarto. Muthusmay claimed a hard-fought 9-21, 21-17, 21-12 victory over Sugiarto. He then faced Korakrit Laotrakul of Thailand, whom he beat over the course of three games to make it to the Round of 32.

In the main draw, the women's doubles duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto absolutely demolished their Taiwanese opponents Hu Ling Fang and Lin Xiao Min. As a result, they made it to the pre-quarterfinals at the Thailand Masters.

On the other hand, the pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayathri Gopichand had to battle through in their match. They went the full distance to win their first round of the tournament. The two pairs will now take on each other tomorrow in the Round of 16.

India's only loss of the day at the Thailand Masters came when mixed doubles players Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh failed to get past their Taiwanese opponents.

Thailand Masters: full results at the end of day one (Indians Only)

Women's Doubles Round of 32

Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto (India) beat Hu Ling Fang and Lin Xiao Min (Chinese Taipei) 21-13, 21-17

Treesa Jolly/Gayathri Gopichand (India) beat Lui Lok Lok/Ng Wing Yung (Hong Kong) 16-21, 2-10, 21-18

Mixed Doubles Round of 32



Men's Doubles Quarter Finals

Sameer Verma (India) beat Kuo Kuan (Chinese Taipei) 16-21, 21-16, 21-15

Sankar Muthusamy (India) beat Korakrit Laotrakul (Thailand) 20-22, 21-10, 21-14

Men's Doubles Qualifying Round of 16

Sameer Verma (India) beat Howard Shu (USA) 21-9, 21-16

Sankar Muthusamy (India) beat Tommy Sugiarto (Indonesian) 9-21, 21-17, 21-12.