Thailand Masters Day 5: Ashmita Chaliha out after making historic semifinals

After an impressive outing, Ashmita Chaliha’s journey at the Thailand Masters has come to an end. This also marks the end of India's campaign in the Super 300.

Playing in Bangkok, Chaliha was up against the country’s own Supanida Katethong, who happens to be the fourth seed in the event. While the players began the match toe to toe, Katethong, the overwhelming favorite for the win, quickly steered ahead. The Thai player led 11-5 at the interval, eventually clinching the first set 21-13.

The second set began as a slightly closer contested encounter, with Chaliha managing to stay within striking distance even at the mid-game interval. However, with the shouts of her home crowd spurring her on, Supanida Katethong took seven straight points after the break, leaving the Indian in the dust. The fourth seed won the match 21-12.

Although Chaliha might have missed out on a final berth, her outing at the Thailand Masters has still proven to be historic. Her semi-final finish makes her the only Indian woman outside of Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu to have reached the final four of a BWF World Tour event outside of India.

Thailand Masters 2024: Semi-finals breakdowns

Meanwhile, the semi-finals of the Thailand Masters has witnessed plenty of action overall. While Supanida Katethong made the women's singles final after beating Ashmita Chaliha, third seed Aya Ohori got the better of Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the other semi-final.

The men's singles semi-finals saw Chou Tien Chen and Loh Kean Yew emerge victorious in their respective matches, without too much of a battle. Tomorrow's women's doubles final will see China's Li Yi Jing and Luo Xu Min take on Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard.

The Thailand Masters men's doubles final will witness a showdown between fifth seeds Hi Ji Ting/Xiang Yu and qualifiers Peeratchai Sukphun/ Pakkapon Teeraratsakul.

Last but not least, the mixed doubles finals will feature home favorites Puavaranukroh Dechapol and Sapsiree Taerattanachai, as they square off against Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei.