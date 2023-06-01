Thailand Open 2023: Results at the end of Day 3

On Day 3 of the Thailand Open 2023, there were some unexpected results and gripping badminton matches. The unexpected exit of Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal from the Women's Singles Round of 16 was the day's high point.

Despite her best efforts, Saina was unable to defeat He Bing Jiao, who was a formidable opponent. He Bing Jiao easily won with scores of 11-21, 14-21. The Thailand Open 2023 took on a new twist as a result of the fans' surprise at the early departure.

On a positive note, Kiran George from India showcased his exceptional talent as he secured a victory over Weng Hong Yang from China in the Men's Singles Round of 16. His impressive performance propelled him forward in the tournament, fueling hopes for further success.

Another notable triumph came from Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen, who displayed remarkable skill and determination in his match against Li Shi Feng from China. With his dominant presence on the court, Lakshya emerged victorious, setting the stage for his continued journey in the tournament.

In the Men's Doubles Round of 16, the Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty faced a tough challenge against Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana. Despite their valiant efforts, Satwiksairaj and Chirag couldn't secure the win and had to bow out of the tournament.

Thailand Open 2023: Day 3 Results (Indians only)

Men’s Singles Round of 16

Kiran George (India) beat Weng Hong Yang (China) 2-0

Scores: 21-11, 21-19

Lakshya Sen (India) beat Li Shi Feng (China) 2-0

Scores: 21-17, 21-15

Women’s Singles Round of 16

Ashmita Chaliha (India) lost to Carolina Marin (Spain) 0-2

Scores: 18-21, 13-21

Saina Nehwal (India) lost to He Bing Jiao (China) 0-2

Scores: 11-21, 14-21

Men’s Doubles Round of 16

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (India) lost to Muhammad Shohibul Fikri/Bagas Maulana (Indonesia) 1-2

Scores: 26-24, 11-21, 17-21

