"This is Big for #Badminton in India!" - Twitter heaps praise on India women's badminton team for Badminton Asia Team Championship triumph

The India women's badminton team scripted a historic moment by clinching the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 title. India defeated Thailand 3-2 in a dramatic match at the Setia City Convention Centre in Selangor, Malaysia, on Sunday, February 18.

PV Sindhu provided a dream start with the drubbing of World No. 17 Supanida Katehong 21-12, 21-12. A mixture of steep smashes and refined retrievals sans haste helped the two-time Olympic medallist to outsmart the opponent she struggled against in the past.

The young duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand didn't have a simple path laid before them after Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai matched their moments and pace. The rallies were fine, perhaps even anxious if one was supporting a particular team, but the climax of this encounter couldn't be better than how it folded up.

The attack from Indians was vivacious with Treesa controlling her part from the net. Despite losing the second game, the World No.23 pair stood firm, rallying past the Thai shuttlers 21-16, 16-21, 21-16 to double India's lead.

Thailand clawed back its way in the final after Ashmita Chaliha looked insipid in her game and the young doubles duo of Shruti Mishra and Priya Konjengbam, who replaced injured Ashwini Ponappa and Tanisha Crasto, couldn't bore the pressure in the high-level contest.

It was once again left to the 17-year-old Anmol Kharb to hold things tight for the team and rescue them from the brink of defeat. The Faridabad-born player nonchalantly defeated her 19-year-old counterpart Pornpicha Choeikeewong with a scoreline of 21-14, 21-9.

The moment Anmol left the shuttle outside the line, the whole team rushed to the court to lift her in jubilance. No Indian team - men or women - had previously won the Badminton Asia Team Championships. Forget about winning, this was the very first time a team qualified in the event.

Fans were left ecstatic after the success of the Indian women shuttlers.

"This is Big for #Badminton in India! India WINS Womens Team Badminton Asia Championship 2024," one fan wrote.

India qualified for the Uber Cup

The Indian women's team already secured a berth in the 2024 Uber Cup, scheduled from April 28 to May 5 later this year. They booked their berth by qualifying for the Badminton Asia Team Championships semifinals. All four semifinalists were guaranteed a spot in the World Women's Team Championships.

The Indian men's team, defending champions of the Thomas Cup, lost to Japan 2-3 in the quarterfinals and missed the chance for qualification in the continental event.