Thomas Cup 2024: India beat England in a convincing 5-0 victory to confirm quarterfinals berth

The prestigious Thomas Cup 2024, taking place in Chengdu, China, saw defending champions India beat England in their second group stage tie and secure their place in the quarterfinals. The Indian shuttlers dominated their English counterparts, winning the tie with a 5-0 scoreline.

The Indian contingent fielded almost the same team as the one in their opening fixture against Thailand. The sole exception was Kiran George replacing Lakshya Sen in the men’s singles category.

HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth played the other two singles matches, while the doubles pairs of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and M.R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila continued to feature in the two doubles matches.

The opening match saw HS Prannoy take on Harry Huang of England. Prannoy, who went down to Thailand’s Vitidsarn in India’s first group stage tie, was back to winning ways. Prannoy beat Huang 21-15, 21-15 to give India the lead.

The World No. 3 pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag squared off against Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in the first doubles fixture of the tie. While the Indian duo seemed to struggle to adapt to the conditions, they eventually found their rhythm and emerged victorious after an hour and five-minute-long battle. They ultimately won the match with a score of 21-17, 19-21, 21-15.

India’s Kidambi Srikanth took on England’s Nadeem Dalvi in the second singles match. The former World No. 1 from India comfortably beat Dalvi 21-16, 21-11 to give India a 3-0 lead.

In the second doubles, M.R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila beat Rory Easton and Alex Green 21-17, 21-19, before Kiran George sealed the tie for India by beating Cholan Kayan 21-18, 21-12 in the last singles.

India has now booked their place in the knockout stages, but their final group stage tie against Indonesia on May 1 will determine which team will top the group.

India's Thomas Cup 2024 results against England:

Men’s Singles 1

HS Prannoy (India) beat Harry Huang (England) 21-15, 21-15

Men's Doubles 1

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (India) beat Ben Lane/Sean Vendy (England) 21-17, 19-21, 21-15

Men's Singles 2

Kidambi Srikanth (India) beat Nadeem Dalvi (England) 21-16, 21-11

Men's Doubles 2

M.R. Arjun/Dhruv Kapila (India) beat

Rory Easton/Alex Green (England) 21-17, 21-19

Men's Singles 3

Kiran George (India) beat Cholan Kayan (England) 21-18, 21-12