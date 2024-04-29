Thomas Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after April 29

The third day of Thomas Cup 2024 saw thrilling results, with India bagging a massive win over England. Notably, a total of 16 teams are participating in the ongoing badminton competition, with four teams divided into four groups.

Let’s shift our focus to which team is standing at which position after the end of Day 3 in the Thomas Cup 2024.

Group A

Pos Team Pld W L Games For Games Against Games Diff Points For Points Against Points Diff Pts 1 China 2 2 0 20 0 20 420 203 217 2 2 South Korea 2 2 0 20 0 20 420 220 200 2 3 Canada 2 0 2 0 20 −20 220 420 −200 0 4 Australia 2 0 2 0 20 −20 203 420 −217 0

In Group A, no teams were in action on Monday, April 29. Currently, China and South Korea are in the top two positions in the tally with two points each.

Meanwhile, Canada and Australia suffered two consecutive defeats, failing to accumulate points in the points table. Importantly, the top two teams from each group will move to the quarter-finals.

Group B

Pos Team Pld W L Games For Games Against Games Diff Points For Points Against Points Diff Pts 1 Japan 2 2 0 20 1 19 440 282 158 2 2 Chinese Taipei 2 2 0 17 7 10 491 386 105 2 3 Germany 2 0 2 5 18 −13 375 471 −96 0 4 Czech Republic 2 0 2 3 19 −16 293 460 −167 0

In Group B, Japan secured a 5-0 win over Germany. On the other hand, Chinese Taipei bagged a 4-1 win over the Czech Republic in the other encounter of the day.

Kodai Naraoka, Koki Watanabe and Kento Momota secured wins in the men's singles events for Japan while Takuro-Yugo and Kenya-Hiroki bagged comfortable wins in doubles events.

Group C

Pos Team Pld W L Games For Games Against Games Diff Points For Points Against Points Diff Pts 1 Indonesia 2 2 0 19 4 15 458 334 124 2 2 India 2 2 0 18 5 13 469 368 101 2 3 Thailand 2 0 2 7 17 −10 370 472 −102 0 4 England 2 0 2 2 20 −18 332 455 −123 0

Moving to Group C, Indonesia grabbed a 4-1 win over Thailand in the first game of the group. On the other hand, India secured a comprehensive 5-0 win over England in the other contest of the day.

HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, and Kiran George secured easy wins while Satwik-Chirag bagged a hard-fought win in the men's doubles event.

Group D

Pos Team Pld W L Games For Games Against Games Diff Points For Points Against Points Diff Pts 1 Denmark 2 2 0 20 2 18 457 256 201 2 2 Malaysia 2 2 0 20 2 18 456 268 188 2 3 Hong Kong 2 0 2 4 20 −16 381 493 −112 0 4 Algeria 2 0 2 0 20 −20 173 420 −247 0

In Group D, no games were scheduled on Monday. Denmark and Malaysia continue to hold the top two spots in the tally. Meanwhile, Hong Kong and Algeria respectively bagged the third and fourth spots without winning a game.

Thomas Cup 2024: Day 3 Results (April 29)

Group C: Indonesia beat Thailand by 4-1

Group C: India beat England by 5-0

Group B: Japan beat Germany by 5-0

Group B: Chinese Taipei beat Czechia by 4-1

Thomas Cup 2024: Day 4 Schedule in IST (April 30)

Group A: Canada v Australia, 7:00 AM

Group D: Hong Kong, China v Algeria, 7:00 AM

Group A: People’s Republic of China v Republic of Korea, 2:30 PM

Group D: Denmark v Malaysia, 2:30 PM