Thomas Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after April 29

By Aditi Srinivas
Modified Apr 29, 2024 21:33 IST
The third day of Thomas Cup 2024 saw thrilling results, with India bagging a massive win over England. Notably, a total of 16 teams are participating in the ongoing badminton competition, with four teams divided into four groups.

Let’s shift our focus to which team is standing at which position after the end of Day 3 in the Thomas Cup 2024.

Group A

PosTeamPldWLGames ForGames AgainstGames DiffPoints ForPoints AgainstPoints DiffPts
1China220200204202032172
2South Korea220200204202202002
3Canada202020−20220420−2000
4Australia202020−20203420−2170

In Group A, no teams were in action on Monday, April 29. Currently, China and South Korea are in the top two positions in the tally with two points each.

Meanwhile, Canada and Australia suffered two consecutive defeats, failing to accumulate points in the points table. Importantly, the top two teams from each group will move to the quarter-finals.

Group B

PosTeamPldWLGames ForGames AgainstGames DiffPoints ForPoints AgainstPoints DiffPts
1Japan220201194402821582
2Chinese Taipei220177104913861052
3Germany202518−13375471−960
4Czech Republic202319−16293460−1670

In Group B, Japan secured a 5-0 win over Germany. On the other hand, Chinese Taipei bagged a 4-1 win over the Czech Republic in the other encounter of the day.

Kodai Naraoka, Koki Watanabe and Kento Momota secured wins in the men's singles events for Japan while Takuro-Yugo and Kenya-Hiroki bagged comfortable wins in doubles events.

Group C

PosTeamPldWLGames ForGames AgainstGames DiffPoints ForPoints AgainstPoints DiffPts
1Indonesia220194154583341242
2India220185134693681012
3Thailand202717−10370472−1020
4England202220−18332455−1230

Moving to Group C, Indonesia grabbed a 4-1 win over Thailand in the first game of the group. On the other hand, India secured a comprehensive 5-0 win over England in the other contest of the day.

HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, and Kiran George secured easy wins while Satwik-Chirag bagged a hard-fought win in the men's doubles event.

Group D

PosTeamPldWLGames ForGames AgainstGames DiffPoints ForPoints AgainstPoints DiffPts
1Denmark220202184572562012
2Malaysia220202184562681882
3Hong Kong202420−16381493−1120
4Algeria202020−20173420−2470

In Group D, no games were scheduled on Monday. Denmark and Malaysia continue to hold the top two spots in the tally. Meanwhile, Hong Kong and Algeria respectively bagged the third and fourth spots without winning a game.

Thomas Cup 2024: Day 3 Results (April 29)

Group C: Indonesia beat Thailand by 4-1

Group C: India beat England by 5-0

Group B: Japan beat Germany by 5-0

Group B: Chinese Taipei beat Czechia by 4-1

Thomas Cup 2024: Day 4 Schedule in IST (April 30)

Group A: Canada v Australia, 7:00 AM

Group D: Hong Kong, China v Algeria, 7:00 AM

Group A: People’s Republic of China v Republic of Korea, 2:30 PM

Group D: Denmark v Malaysia, 2:30 PM

