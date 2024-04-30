Thomas Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after April 30

The fourth day of the Thomas Cup 2024 witnessed interesting and thrilling results. Notably, a total of 16 teams are taking part in the ongoing campaign with four teams divided into four groups.

Let’s delve into the details of which team is standing at which position after the end of Day 4 in the Thomas Cup 2024.

Group A

Pos Team Pld W L Games For Games Against Games Diff Points For Points Against Points Diff Pts 1 China 3 3 0 28 5 23 671 415 256 3 2 South Korea 3 2 1 25 8 17 632 471 161 2 3 Canada 3 1 2 8 24 −16 449 621 −172 1 4 Australia 3 0 3 4 28 −24 404 649 −245 0

Moving to the details of Group A, Canada secured a win over Australia by 3-2 to take up the third position with one win in the tally. On the other hand, China bagged a win over South Korea by 3-2 to strengthen their top spot in the standings with three points.

For Canada, Brian Yang secured a win in the singles event while the other two singles players suffered defeats. Victor Lai-Nyl Yakura and Kevin Lee-Ty Alexander Lindeman grabbed big wins in the doubles events.

Meanwhile, China tried their best to secure a win over South Korea. Shi Yuqi, Li Shifeng, and Lu Guangzu bagged big wins in the singles events while doubles players suffered defeats.

Group B

Pos Team Pld W L Games For Games Against Games Diff Points For Points Against Points Diff Pts 1 Japan 2 2 0 20 1 19 440 282 158 2 2 Chinese Taipei 2 2 0 17 7 10 491 386 105 2 3 Germany 2 0 2 5 18 −13 375 471 −96 0 4 Czech Republic 2 0 2 3 19 −16 293 460 −167 0

In Group B, no games were scheduled on Day 4. Japan and Chinese Taipei continued to stay in the top two positions with two points apiece. On the other hand, Germany and the Czech Republic settled for third and fourth ranks without winning a game.

Group C

Pos Team Pld W L Games For Games Against Games Diff Points For Points Against Points Diff Pts 1 Indonesia 2 2 0 19 4 15 458 334 124 2 2 India 2 2 0 18 5 13 469 368 101 2 3 Thailand 2 0 2 7 17 −10 370 472 −102 0 4 England 2 0 2 2 20 −18 332 455 −123 0

No games were scheduled in Group C on Tuesday. Indonesia and India retained their top two spots in the tally with two points each after playing two games. Thailand and England settled for the third and fourth spots without winning a game.

Group D

Pos Team Pld W L Games For Games Against Games Diff Points For Points Against Points Diff Pts 1 Denmark 3 3 0 27 7 20 700 469 231 3 2 Malaysia 3 2 1 25 9 16 669 541 128 2 3 Hong Kong 3 1 2 14 20 −6 591 599 −8 1 4 Algeria 3 0 3 0 30 −30 279 630 −351 0

Shifting to Group D, Hong Kong secured a victory over Algeria by 5-0. On the other hand, Denmark picked up a win over Malaysia by 3-2 in the other game of the day.

Denmark and Malaysia registered the top two spots in the tally with three and two points respectively. Hong Kong and Algeria are at the third and fourth ranks.

Thomas Cup 2024: Day 4 Results (April 29)

Group A: Canada beat Australia by 3-2

Group D: Hong Kong, China beat Algeria by 5-0

Group A: China beat Korea by 3-2

Group D: Denmark beat Malaysia by 3-

Thomas Cup 2024: Day 5 Schedule in IST (May 1)

Group C: Indonesia vs India, 2:30 PM

Group B: Japan vs Chinese Taipei, 2:30 PM

Group C: Thailand vs England, 2:30 PM

Group B: Germany vs Czechia, 2:30 PM