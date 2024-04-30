Thomas Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after April 30

A look at Group A standings in Thomas Cup 2024.

The fourth day of the Thomas Cup 2024 witnessed interesting and thrilling results. Notably, a total of 16 teams are taking part in the ongoing campaign with four teams divided into four groups.

Let’s delve into the details of which team is standing at which position after the end of Day 4 in the Thomas Cup 2024.

Group A

PosTeamPldWLGames ForGames AgainstGames DiffPoints ForPoints AgainstPoints DiffPts
1China330285236714152563
2South Korea321258176324711612
3Canada312824−16449621−1721
4Australia303428−24404649−2450

Moving to the details of Group A, Canada secured a win over Australia by 3-2 to take up the third position with one win in the tally. On the other hand, China bagged a win over South Korea by 3-2 to strengthen their top spot in the standings with three points.

For Canada, Brian Yang secured a win in the singles event while the other two singles players suffered defeats. Victor Lai-Nyl Yakura and Kevin Lee-Ty Alexander Lindeman grabbed big wins in the doubles events.

Meanwhile, China tried their best to secure a win over South Korea. Shi Yuqi, Li Shifeng, and Lu Guangzu bagged big wins in the singles events while doubles players suffered defeats.

Group B

PosTeamPldWLGames ForGames AgainstGames DiffPoints ForPoints AgainstPoints DiffPts
1Japan220201194402821582
2Chinese Taipei220177104913861052
3Germany202518−13375471−960
4Czech Republic202319−16293460−1670

In Group B, no games were scheduled on Day 4. Japan and Chinese Taipei continued to stay in the top two positions with two points apiece. On the other hand, Germany and the Czech Republic settled for third and fourth ranks without winning a game.

Group C

PosTeamPldWLGames ForGames AgainstGames DiffPoints ForPoints AgainstPoints DiffPts
1Indonesia220194154583341242
2India220185134693681012
3Thailand202717−10370472−1020
4England202220−18332455−1230

No games were scheduled in Group C on Tuesday. Indonesia and India retained their top two spots in the tally with two points each after playing two games. Thailand and England settled for the third and fourth spots without winning a game.

Group D

PosTeamPldWLGames ForGames AgainstGames DiffPoints ForPoints AgainstPoints DiffPts
1Denmark330277207004692313
2Malaysia321259166695411282
3Hong Kong3121420−6591599−81
4Algeria303030−30279630−3510

Shifting to Group D, Hong Kong secured a victory over Algeria by 5-0. On the other hand, Denmark picked up a win over Malaysia by 3-2 in the other game of the day.

Denmark and Malaysia registered the top two spots in the tally with three and two points respectively. Hong Kong and Algeria are at the third and fourth ranks.

Thomas Cup 2024: Day 4 Results (April 29)

Group A: Canada beat Australia by 3-2

Group D: Hong Kong, China beat Algeria by 5-0

Group A: China beat Korea by 3-2

Group D: Denmark beat Malaysia by 3-

Thomas Cup 2024: Day 5 Schedule in IST (May 1)

Group C: Indonesia vs India, 2:30 PM

Group B: Japan vs Chinese Taipei, 2:30 PM

Group C: Thailand vs England, 2:30 PM

Group B: Germany vs Czechia, 2:30 PM

