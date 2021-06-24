Olympic-bound US shuttler Beiwen Zhang hoping for a podium finish in Tokyo

Beiwen Zhang is the first badminton player named in the US team for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Beiwen Zhang, who is 30 years old, played regularly in India in the Premier Badminton League (PBL).

World No. 14 Beiwen Zhang has been representing the Lucknow-based Awadhe Warriors team in the PBL since 2018 and has produced some amazing results over the years. The former world No. 9 has beaten India’s top stars PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal.

Beiwen Zhang, who grew up in China and moved to the US in 2013, will probably be the only shuttler from her country to compete at the Tokyo Olympics as others have failed to make the qualifying grade. The last time the US sent a one-member badminton team was in the 2000 Sydney Games.

In the last Olympics in Rio in 2016, the US had seven badminton players. The US team has never earned an Olympic medal in badminton, which debuted as a medal sport at the 1992 Barcelona Games.

However, the US badminton fraternity is hoping for a medal this time around from Beiwen Zhang. The world No. 14 has beaten several of the highest ranked players in the world.

Beiwen Zhang beat both Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu in PBL

While playing for the Awadhe Warriors, Beiwen Zhang had shocked both PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal to prove her worth in the team.

On December 29, 2018, Beiwen Zhang defeated Sindhu 15-13, 15-8 in Hyderabad. Sindhu, who was representing the Hyderabad Hunters, was leading 9-6 in the first game but Beiwen bounced back to register a straight-game victory.

A few days later, Beiwen, who was world No. 10 at that time, edged past Saina Nehwal in three games at the Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. Beiwen rallied back to beat the North Eastern Warriors’ Saina 11-15, 15-11, 15-7 to help the Awadhe Warriors get to the top of the table.

“Beiwen is a fighter on the court. She is very focused and always serious about the job at hand. Off the court she is a happy soul. She is always happy and never cribs about anything. She knows what is expected of her and what she has to do for her team. She is physically and mentally a strong player,” said Awadhe Warriors technical director stroke advisor Utsav Mishra.

Former Indian shuttler and national coach Utsav Mishra praised Beiwen’s attitude on and off the court, which forced them to retain her in the team.

“We have retained her for her brilliant performances for the Awadhe Warriors. She creates a positive energy among the teammates. She has played for our franchise for the last two seasons but she has been part of the PBL for four years now. She is committed and believes in a healthy environment which helps the team produce better results. I am sure she will do well for the US in the Tokyo Olympics,” said Utsav Mishra, an Air India coach.

He added that in one of the matches, Beiwen was not feeling well and they fielded second women’s singles player in the team, Tanvi Lad.

Beiwen has been performing brilliantly in the last couple of years. She triumphed at the XXIV Pan Am Individual Championships held in Guatemala early last month. Top seed Beiwen Zhang thumped Canada’s Rachel Chan 21-14, 21-18 in the final to emerge as champion.

Beiwen Zhang reached the quarter-finals at the All England Championships before losing to sixth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand 16-21, 19-21. Beiwen had a chance to stretch the match into the third game against the world No. 10 when she was leading 19-18. However, losing three consecutive points thwarted Beiwen's dream of making it to the All England Championship semifinals for the first time.

It was Beiwen's first loss against Pornpawee after winning therprevious two encounters. Beiwen also made it to the last eight at the Swiss Open and Denmark Open earlier in the season.

