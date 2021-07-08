Tokyo Olympics 2020 Badminton Draw: When and where to watch, event timings, start lists, and live streaming details

With less than 20 days until the Tokyo Olympics, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) is all set to release the draw for the competition. A total of 87 male and 86 female players representing 50 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) will be sorted into different groups in their respective categories.

Rio 2016 Olympics men’s singles champion Chen Long of China is the only gold medalist in any of the five categories.

Viktor Axelsen (Denmark), Sindhu, Nozomi Okuhara (Japan), and Chan Pen Soon/ Goh Liu Ying (Malaysia) are the returning Olympic medalists in their categories.

READ: SWOT Analysis: PV Sindhu at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia will be chasing history. If she manages to climb the podium at the Tokyo Olympics, he will be the first shuttler from her country to do so in 13 years. He won men’s doubles gold with the late Markis Kido in Beijing in 2008.

Mechanics of Tokyo Olympics Badminton Draw

The draw format will consist of group play followed by knockouts. In men’s singles, 42 shuttlers have qualified. Kento Momota of Japan is the top seed. In women’s singles, on the other hand, 43 made the cut for the Tokyo Olympics. Chen Yu Fei of China is the number one seed. PV Sindhu is ranked sixth.

The draws for the #Tokyo2020 badminton competition will be LIVE STREAMED today from 9pm Malaysia time.



Facebook🔗https://t.co/oa6V5bD4Sf

YouTube🔗https://t.co/Ml7AQwPHJM pic.twitter.com/g29XSJwG23 — BWF (@bwfmedia) July 8, 2021

In the singles events, players will be divided into 12-16 groups of three to four players each for round-robin matches. The top-ranked player will then advance to round 16.

In doubles, meanwhile, players are divided into groups of four. The top-two pairs in each group then advance to the knockouts.

READ: Pullela Gopicahnd says, Opted out of Tokyo Olympics to make way for Agus Santosa

The top seed of each category will be placed at the top of Group A. Also, no group will have two players of the same National Olympic Committee (NOC).

READ: 5 things you didn't know about PV Sindhu

When and where to watch Tokyo Olympics Badminton Draw

The live stream of the Tokyo Olympics badminton draw will be on the official BWF Youtube channel and Facebook. The live streaming will begin at 6:30 PM IST on July 8 (today).

Fans can login to YouTube while social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter will have live streams and regular updates.

Facebook: https://fb.me/e/XfEryyEW

YouTube: https://youtu.be/Kzvs8jKjqlw

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bwfmedia

Edited by Diptanil Roy