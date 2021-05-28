Tokyo Olympics 2021: An extensive guide into the schedule for badminton events

Over the years, badminton has cemented its status as one of the most popular spectator sports at the Summer Olympics. Ever since it was included as a medal event in 1992, the racquet sport has carved a niche for itself as one of the elite sports at the Olympics. And the Tokyo Olympics will be no different.
Over the course of the six editions post 1992, namely Atlanta in 1996, Sydney in 2000, Athens in 2004, Beijing in 2008, London in 2012, and Rio in 2016, badminton’s impact at the Olympics has only gotten stronger. The emergence of superstars like Lin Dan, Viktor Axelsen, Carolina Marin and PV Sindhu has brought in even more fans.
An overall 172 shuttlers across five categories, including men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles, will compete at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.
Also Read: Tokyo Olympics 2021: A look at the medal favorites from Denmark in badminton
Full schedule of badminton events at Tokyo Olympics
With the Tokyo Olympics on the horizon, here is a comprehensive, day-by-day guide to all badminton events from July 25 - August 3.
Date & Time: July 24, 9:00 to 14:30
Men’s Singles group stage
Women’s Singles group stage
Men’s Doubles group stage
Women’s Doubles group stage
Mixed Doubles group stage
Date & Time: July 24, 18:00 to 22:00
Men’s Singles group stage
Women’s Singles group stage
Men’s Doubles group stage
Women’s Doubles group stage
Mixed Doubles group stage
Also Read: Tokyo Olympics 2021: Examining the medal favorites from China
Date & Time: July 25, 10:00 to 15:30
Men’s Singles group stage
Women’s Singles group stage
Men’s Doubles group stage
Women’s Doubles group stage
Mixed Doubles group stage
Date & Time: July 26, 10:00 to 15:30
Men’s Singles group stage
Women’s Singles group stage
Men’s Doubles group stage
Women’s Doubles group stage
Mixed Doubles group stage
Date & Time: July 26, 18:00 to 21:30
Men’s Singles group stage
Women’s Singles group stage
Men’s Doubles group stage
Women’s Doubles group stage
Mixed Doubles group stage
Date & Time: July 27, 10:00 to 15:30
Men’s Singles group stage
Women’s Singles group stage
Men’s Doubles group stage
Women’s Doubles group stage
Also Read: Tokyo Olympics 2021: Can Chinese Taipei get their first medal in badminton?
Date & Time: July 27, 18:00 to 21:30
Men’s Singles group stage
Women’s Singles group stage
Men’s Doubles group stage
Women’s Doubles group stage
Date & Time: July 28, 9:00 to 14:30
Women’s Singles group stage
Mixed Doubles quarterfinals
Date & Time: July 28, 18:00 to 21:30
Men’s Singles group stage
Date & Time: July 29, 9:00 to 15:30
Mixed Doubles semifinal rounds
Men’s Doubles quarterfinals
Round of 16 Women’s Singles
Date & Time: July 29, 17:00 to 22:00
Round of 16 Men’s Singles
Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals
Date & Time: July 30, 9:00 to 12:30
Women’s Singles quarterfinals
Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal match
Date & Time: July 30, 15.30 to 21.30
Mixed Doubles final
Mixed Double victory ceremony
Women’s Singles quarterfinals
Men’s Doubles semifinals
Date & Time: July 31, 9:00 to 16:00
Men’s Singles quarterfinals
Women’s Doubles semifinals
Date & Time: July 31, 18:00 to 23:00
Women’s Singles semifinals
Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal match
Men’s Doubles final
Men’s Doubles victory ceremony
Date & Time: August 1, 13:00 to 16:00
Men’s Singles semifinals
Date & Time: August 1, 20.30 to 23.00
Women’s Singles Bronze Medal match
Women’s Singles final
Women’s Singles victory ceremony
Date & Time: August 2, 13:00 to 15:30
Women’s Double Bronze Medal match
Women’s Doubles final
Women’s Double victory ceremony
Date & Time: August 2, 20:00 to 23:00
Men’s Singles Bronze Medal match
Men’s Singles final
Men’s Singles victory ceremony
Also Read: Tokyo Olympics 2021: Can Indonesia continue their medal legacy in badminton?