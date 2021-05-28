Tokyo Olympics 2021: An extensive guide into the schedule for badminton events

Over the years, badminton has cemented its status as one of the most popular spectator sports at the Summer Olympics. Ever since it was included as a medal event in 1992, the racquet sport has carved a niche for itself as one of the elite sports at the Olympics. And the Tokyo Olympics will be no different.

Over the course of the six editions post 1992, namely Atlanta in 1996, Sydney in 2000, Athens in 2004, Beijing in 2008, London in 2012, and Rio in 2016, badminton’s impact at the Olympics has only gotten stronger. The emergence of superstars like Lin Dan, Viktor Axelsen, Carolina Marin and PV Sindhu has brought in even more fans.

An overall 172 shuttlers across five categories, including men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles, will compete at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics 2021: A look at the medal favorites from Denmark in badminton

Full schedule of badminton events at Tokyo Olympics

With the Tokyo Olympics on the horizon, here is a comprehensive, day-by-day guide to all badminton events from July 25 - August 3.

Date & Time: July 24, 9:00 to 14:30

Men’s Singles group stage

Women’s Singles group stage

Men’s Doubles group stage

Women’s Doubles group stage

Mixed Doubles group stage

Date & Time: July 24, 18:00 to 22:00

Men’s Singles group stage

Women’s Singles group stage

Men’s Doubles group stage

Women’s Doubles group stage

Mixed Doubles group stage

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics 2021: Examining the medal favorites from China

Date & Time: July 25, 10:00 to 15:30

Men’s Singles group stage

Women’s Singles group stage

Men’s Doubles group stage

Women’s Doubles group stage

Mixed Doubles group stage

Date & Time: July 26, 10:00 to 15:30

Men’s Singles group stage

Women’s Singles group stage

Men’s Doubles group stage

Women’s Doubles group stage

Mixed Doubles group stage

Date & Time: July 26, 18:00 to 21:30

Men’s Singles group stage

Women’s Singles group stage

Men’s Doubles group stage

Women’s Doubles group stage

Mixed Doubles group stage

Date & Time: July 27, 10:00 to 15:30

Men’s Singles group stage

Women’s Singles group stage

Men’s Doubles group stage

Women’s Doubles group stage

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics 2021: Can Chinese Taipei get their first medal in badminton?

Date & Time: July 27, 18:00 to 21:30

Men’s Singles group stage

Women’s Singles group stage

Men’s Doubles group stage

Women’s Doubles group stage

Date & Time: July 28, 9:00 to 14:30

Women’s Singles group stage

Mixed Doubles quarterfinals

Date & Time: July 28, 18:00 to 21:30

Men’s Singles group stage

Date & Time: July 29, 9:00 to 15:30

Mixed Doubles semifinal rounds

Men’s Doubles quarterfinals

Round of 16 Women’s Singles

Date & Time: July 29, 17:00 to 22:00

Round of 16 Men’s Singles

Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals

Date & Time: July 30, 9:00 to 12:30

Women’s Singles quarterfinals

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal match

Date & Time: July 30, 15.30 to 21.30

Mixed Doubles final

Mixed Double victory ceremony

Women’s Singles quarterfinals

Men’s Doubles semifinals

Date & Time: July 31, 9:00 to 16:00

Men’s Singles quarterfinals

Women’s Doubles semifinals

Date & Time: July 31, 18:00 to 23:00

Women’s Singles semifinals

Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal match

Men’s Doubles final

Men’s Doubles victory ceremony

Date & Time: August 1, 13:00 to 16:00

Men’s Singles semifinals

Date & Time: August 1, 20.30 to 23.00

Women’s Singles Bronze Medal match

Women’s Singles final

Women’s Singles victory ceremony

Date & Time: August 2, 13:00 to 15:30

Women’s Double Bronze Medal match

Women’s Doubles final

Women’s Double victory ceremony

Date & Time: August 2, 20:00 to 23:00

Men’s Singles Bronze Medal match

Men’s Singles final

Men’s Singles victory ceremony

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics 2021: Can Indonesia continue their medal legacy in badminton?