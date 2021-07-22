Tokyo Olympics: When Indian badminton stars Chirag Shetty and Sai Praneeth met Novak Djokovic

Chirag Shetty and Sai Praneeth are making the most of their free time at the Tokyo Olympics. The Indian badminton stars made sure to make memories before they get busy with their respective events. One of the things that recently got checked off the list was getting clicked with big stars.

Chirag Shetty, who will be competing in men’s doubles, was recently spotted taking a picture with tennis legend Novak Djokovic in the dining hall. The picture went viral on social media.

It seems, Indian badminton players are having a field day clicking pictures with Novak Djokovic before the events kick off. First Sai and now Chirag. (Pic source unknown) pic.twitter.com/DtoPBMU02J — Abhijeet Kulkarni (@abk6580) July 22, 2021

Earlier, Sai Praneeth, who will be participating in the men’s singles event, took a selfie with Djokovic. He shared the image on Twitter and captioned it:

“Pic of the day.”

Chirag Shetty at Tokyo Olympics

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will represent India men’s doubles at the Tokyo Olympics. The duo has ended up arguably in the toughest group across all categories at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Indian pair have been drawn into group A, alongside Chinese Taipei’s Wang Chi-Lin/Lee Yang, England’s Ben Lane/Sean Vendy and Thailand’s Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo. The Thai pair are the top seed of the men’s doubles category at the Tokyo Olympics.

Satwik-Chirag, dubbed the "dark horses" of Group A, have pulled off plenty of upsets in the past couple of years. But they will find it hard to get past the “Minions” of Thailand.

Sai Praneeth at Tokyo Olympics

Just like the men’s doubles pair, Sai Praneeth has also found himself in a tough draw. He is in Group D, which boasts the likes of World No. 29 Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands and Israel’s Misha ZIlberan, ranked 47. Although it is a tricky group, Praneeth might be able to top the group to progress to the next round.

However, in round 16 of men’s singles at the Tokyo Olympics he is likely to face Ng Ka Long Agnus. The Hong Kong shuttler has a 3-1 record against Sai Praneeth.

The badminton event will begin on July 24 at Mushasino Forest Sports Plaza.

