Top four Indian shuttlers including Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy test positive for COVID-19

Four of the top Indian shuttlers — Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy, RMV Gurusai Dutt, and Pranaav Jerry Chopra, have tested positive for COVID-19. All four of them are reportedly asymptomatic and are now in a 14-day self-quarantine at their respective homes.

While Gurusai Dutt was on a break for his wedding, the rest of the badminton stars were training at the Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad. The three of them had attended the wedding of Gurusai Dutt on November 25th and came in contact with a friend who was COVID-positive already. All four men tested positive after they went for the tests as a precautionary measure.

Wish u a very happy married life @GuruSaiDutt1 ☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/7O045IDtXR — Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) November 25, 2020

Parupalli Kashyap's wife Saina Nehwal has tested COVID-negative

London Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal had also attended the wedding of Gurusai Dutt along with her husband, Parupalli Kashyap. However, Nehwal tested negative for COVID-19 along with Gurusai Dutt's wife, Amulya Gullapalli.

As reported by PTI, one of the four shuttlers had developed mild symptoms after attending Gurusai Dutt's wedding, following which they went for the test.

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap were set to make their return to the professional circuit at the BWF Denmark Open in October this year. However, the husband-wife duo eventually opted to withdraw from the competition. Nehwal cited that she wanted to start afresh at the BWF Asian Tour in January 2021.

Nehwal was also a part of the Indian team for the Thomas and Uber Cup 2020 in Denmark. But the event got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic after multiple teams withdrew.

Sikki Reddy had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the year

Earlier in August, India's top women's doubles shuttler, Sikki Reddy had tested positive along with her physiotherapist, Dr. Ch. Kiran. The two tested negative three days after the first test.

In late October, 2019 SaarLorLux Open champion, Lakshya Sen had to withdraw from the 2020 edition along with Ajay Jayaram and Subhankar Dey as Lakshya's father and coach DK Sen tested COVID-positive.