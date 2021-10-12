Indian shuttlers likely to miss Indonesia Masters BWF World Tour Super 750 meet due to 15-day quarantine rule

Top Indian shuttlers are likely to miss the Indonesia Masters BWF World Tour Super 750 badminton tournament because of the 15-day mandatory quarantine rule.

The premier badminton tournament, organized by the Badminton World Federation (BWF), will be held in Bali, Indonesia from November 16 to 21, 2021.

Several Indian players were likely to participate in the week-long tournament, one of the most prestigious events of the world tour.

However, Indian players are in a spot of bother and might miss the tourney because of strict COVID-19 protocols implemented by the Indonesian Government.

According to the protocol, any Indian traveling to Indonesia from India will have to undergo a mandatory 15-day quarantine irrespective of their vaccination status.

The tournament starts on November 16 and if any Indian player wants to compete, he or she will have to reach Bali on November 1 or before that.

According to sources, players are not willing to waste their precious couple of weeks in quarantine and instead will prefer to skip the tournament.

Top Indian players are thinking of reaching Indonesia from other countries

Many top Indian players are in a fix. They neither want to miss the premier tournament nor face a 15-day quarantine period after landing in Indonesia.

Ashwini Ponnappa (L) and N Sikki Reddy

“The quarantine rule is only for India, not for any other country. If a player travels to Indonesia from India, a quarantine period will apply. However, if Indian players reach Indonesia from any other country, he or she won’t have to undergo a two-week quarantine. Therefore, many top Indian players are likely to reach Bali from Dubai or Europe to escape quarantine,” said a source to Sportskeeda.

Arriving in Indonesia from another country will be very heavy on the pockets of the players. They are expecting the Badminton Association of India (BAI) to look into the matter and solve the problem.

The 20-member Indian squad is currently competing in the Thomas and Uber Cup in Aarhus, Denmark. After this tournament gets over on October 17, several Indians are likely to compete in three more tournaments in Europe.

Denmark Open (HSBC BWF World Tour Super 1000) will be held from October 19 to 24. It will be followed by the Yonex French Open 2021 (HSBC BWF World Tour Super 750) in Paris from October 26 to 31. HYLO Open 2021 (formerly the SaarLorLux Open) will be played in Germany from November 2 to 7.

Also Read

Indian players participating in these European tournaments can fly directly to Indonesia to avoid the quarantine process.

However, those Indian shuttlers planning to reach Bali from India will have to alter their plans because of the organizers’ strict pandemic protocols.

Edited by Prem Deshpande