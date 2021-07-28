Top-ranked shuttler Kento Momota suffers shock defeat to bow out of Olympics 2021

Tokyo Olympics 2021 witnessed a major upset on Wednesday as World No. 1 and gold medal favorite men's singles shuttler, Japan's Kento Momota, bowed out of the competition.

The southpaw shockingly went down 15-21, 19-21 to South Korea's World No. 38 Kwanghee Heo in his final group assignment. With the two players each having secured a win in their respective first matches of Group A, only the winner could have topped the group and subsequently progressed into Round of 16.

However, Momota looked a pale shadow of the player who had beaten Heo in all three of their previous meetings.

The two players were on level terms until 10-10 in the first game, after which the complexion of the match quickly changed. Kento Momota tried his best in the second game but his sharpness in the business end of the match was clearly missing.

Kento Momota follows tennis star Naomi Osaka on the sidelines as Japan lose two big gold medal favorites on consecutive days.

After being banned a few months ahead of the Rio Olympics due to gambling in an illegal casino, Momota made a superb comeback to the sport and cemented his spot at the top of the world rankings.

He went on to collect titles at the World Championships, the Asian Championships, the All England Open and the BWF World Tour Finals among others. Momota's haul of 11 men's singles titles in 2019 also made it to the Guinness World Records.

However, the Japanese has been having a tough period both on and off the court for a year. He suffered a car crash in January last year after winning the Malaysia Masters title. As Kento Momota attempted to make a comeback to the sport, he tested positive for COVID, which delayed his return further.

He finally returned to action at the All England Open this year, where he bowed out of the quarterfinals.

Despite his long layoff, Kento Momota was expected to finish on the top podium at his home Olympics on his debut. But his 52-minute thrashing at the hands of the unseeded Kwanghee Heo further added to his ongoing miseries and extended the 26-year-old's wait for his maiden Olympic medal.

