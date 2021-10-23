Top seed Aakarshi Kashyap, 3rd seed Malvika Bansod, 7th seed Ira Sharma upset at India International Challenge badminton

It was a disastrous day for the seeded players at the Infosys Foundation India International Challenge Badminton tournament in Bengaluru on Friday.

The six-day tournament is being organized by the Badminton Association of India at the Padukone-Dravid Center for Sports Excellence, Bengaluru.

In the women's singles, three of the top eight seeds were knocked out by lower-ranked players.

Top seed Aakarshi Kashyap, third seed Malvika Bansod and seventh seed Ira Sharma were shocked in their respective pre-quarter-finals.

Ninth seed Shruti Mundada stunned top seed Aakarshi Kashyap 21-15, 21-14 in 37 minutes. Pune southpaw Shruti Mundada displayed a wonderful all-round performance to surprise Aakarship.

Teenager Anupama Upadhyaya surprises Malvika Bansod

Third seed Malvika Bansod was upset by twelfth seed Anupama Upadhyaya. Teenager Anupama toppled Malvika 21-16, 21-16 in 38 minutes.

Anupama, who trains at Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy and plays at the same venue regularly, registered her first win over Malvika.

On two earlier occasions, Malvika had recorded hard-fought wins over Anupama. Malvika represented the Indian team in the recently held Sudirman Cup and Uber Cup where she had an impressive performance. She reached Bengaluru directly from Denmark.

Similarly, seventh seed Ira Sharma was also shown the exit door by an unseeded player, Isharani Baruah. Isharani rallied back superbly to shock Ira Sharma 18-21, 21-10, 21-15 in 49 minutes.

Second seed Mugdha Agrey survived a big scare and just managed to stay alive in the competition.

Mugdha Agrey lost the first game but recovered well to overcome a stiff challenge from fourteenth seed Aadya Variyath 17-21, 21-8, 21-19. The pre-quarter-final match lasted for 54 minutes.

Mugdha Agrey will meet unseeded Unnati Hooda for a spot in the semis on Saturday.

Top seed Subhankar Dey and second seed Kiran George enter men's singles quarters

Top seed Subhankar Dey, second seed Kiran George, fourth seed Mithun Manjunath and ninth seed Priyanshu Rajawat had no problem reaching the men's singles quarter-finals.

Subhankar Dey reached men's singles quarter-finals of India International Challenge Badminton

All the quarter-finals will be played on Saturday morning, while the semis will be held later in the day. Finals are slated for Sunday.

Quarter-final line-up

Men’s singles

1-Subhankar Dey vs Raghu Mariswamy

Siddhanth Gupta vs 2-Kiran George

9-Priyanshu Rajawat vs Meiraba Luwang Maisnam

4-Mithun Manjunath vs Ravi

Women’s singles

Unnati Hooda vs 2-Mugdha Agrey

9-Shruti Mundada vs Isharani Baruah

12-Anupama Upadhyaya vs 6-Riya Mookerjee

Aashi Rawat vs Sakshi Phogat.

