Uber Cup 2024: India go down winless against China 

After a day of inaction, the Indian team got back on court today for their final group stage match at the Uber Cup, only to suffer a major defeat to host China. Playing the badminton giants, the Indian team lost the tie 0-5 but qualified for the quarter-final knockouts regardless.

Replacing Ashmita Chaliha for the opening singles today was youngster Isharani Baruah. The Indian was up against reigning Olympic Champion and former World No. 1 Chen Yu Fei, and despite valiant attempts, she went down 12-21, 10-21.

Up next for China was another expected win, as four-time World Champions and Tokyo silver-medalists Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fen took on Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra. India once again put up a commendable fight, before losing 13-21, 12-21.

Taking to court after this at the Uber Cup was Anmol Kharb from the Indian side, as she took on China's Han Yue. The 17-year-old was perhaps India's brightest hope for a win today, but a rolled ankle early into the second game meant that the youngster was forced to retire.

Both the doubles duo of Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker as well as singles player Tanvi Sharma were unable to budge the giants on their home court, meaning that India was forced to make do with no wins today.

While the Group A tie between Singapore and Canada is still pending, India and China have confirmed their quarter-finals berth and both teams will be back on court soon.

Uber Cup 2024: Full results at the end of day four (India only)

Here is what the Indian scoreboard looked like on day four of the Uber Cup:

Women's Singles 1

Chen Yu Fei (China) beat Isharani Baruah (India) 12-21 10-21

Women's Doubles 1

Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan (China) beat

Priya Konjengbam/Shruti Mishra 13-21 12-21 Women's Singles 2

Han Yue (China) beat Anmol Kharb* (India) 9-21, 1-4 (*retd)

Women’s Doubles 2

Liu Sheng Shu/Tan Ning (China) beat

Simran Singhi/Ritika Thaker (India) 9-21 10-21

Women's Singles 3

Wang Zhi Yi (China) beat Tanvi Sharma 21-7, 21-16