Uber Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after April 29

Day 3 of the Uber Cup 2024 witnessed some crucial moments at the Chengdu High-tech Zone Sports Center Gymnasium in Chengdu, China, on Monday, April 29. A total of 16 teams are playing, divided into four groups with four teams each.

Let’s shift our focus on which team is standing at which spot in the updated standings after the conclusion of Day 3 games in the Uber Cup 2024.

Group A

Pos Team Pld W L Games For Games Against Games Diff Points For Points Against Points Diff Pts 1 China 2 2 0 20 0 20 420 206 214 2 2 India 2 2 0 16 4 12 411 310 101 2 3 Canada 2 0 2 2 18 −16 274 420 −146 0 4 Singapore 2 0 2 2 18 −16 242 411 −169 0

In Group A, no games were scheduled on the third day. China continues to stay on top of the standings with two points. India, on the other hand, secured the second rank with two crucial points.

Meanwhile, Canada and Singapore occupy the third and fourth positions in the standings without winning a game, accumulating zero points. Notably, the top two teams from each group make it to the quarter-finals.

Group B

Pos Team Pld W L Games For Games Against Games Diff Points For Points Against Points Diff Pts 1 Chinese Taipei 2 2 0 16 5 11 424 335 89 2 2 Thailand 2 2 0 20 0 20 420 208 212 2 3 Malaysia 2 0 2 3 18 −15 306 429 −123 0 4 Australia 2 0 2 2 18 −16 237 415 −178 0

In Group B, Chinese Taipei secured a 4-1 win over Australia to consolidate their top spot in the tally with two points. Meanwhile, Thailand registered a 5-0 win over Malaysia to retain their second rank with two points.

Malaysia and Australia continue to stay at the bottom two positions without winning both their games, bagging zero points so far.

Group C

Pos Team Pld W L Games For Games Against Games Diff Points For Points Against Points Diff Pts 1 Japan 2 2 0 20 2 18 447 208 239 2 2 Indonesia 2 2 0 20 2 18 450 275 175 2 3 Hong Kong 2 0 2 4 20 −16 354 477 −123 0 4 Uganda 2 0 2 0 20 −20 129 420 −291 0

Moving to Group C, Japan bagged a 5-0 win over Hong Kong, while Indonesia also grabbed a 5-0 win over Uganda in the other game of the day.

Japan and Indonesia continue to stay on top of the standings in Group C, while Hong Kong and Uganda retained their bottom two spots without winning a game.

Group D

Pos Team Pld W L Games For Games Against Games Diff Points For Points Against Points Diff Pts 1 South Korea 2 2 0 20 0 20 420 212 208 2 2 Denmark 2 2 0 20 3 17 472 280 192 2 3 United States 2 0 2 3 20 −17 316 472 −156 0 4 Mexico 2 0 2 0 20 −20 176 420 −244 0

In Group D, no games were scheduled on Monday. South Korea and Denmark are in the top two spots in the tally. Meanwhile, the United States and Mexico are yet to win a game.

Uber Cup 2024: Day 3 Results (April 29)

Group C: Japan beat Hong Kong, China by 5-0

Group B: Chinese Taipei beat Australia by 4-1

Group B: Thailand beat Malaysia by 5-0

Group C: Indonesia beat Uganda by 5-0

Uber Cup 2024: Day 4 Schedule in IST (April 30)

Group A: People’s Republic of China v India, 7:00 AM

Republic of Korea v Denmark, 7:00 AM

Group A: Canada v Singapore, 2:30 PM

Group D: United States v Mexico, 2:30 PM