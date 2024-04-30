Uber Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after April 30

Day 4 of the Uber Cup 2024 saw some interesting and thrilling moments at the Chengdu High-tech Zone Sports Center Gymnasium in Chengdu, China, on April 30, Tuesday. A total of 16 teams are playing, divided into four groups with four teams each.

Let’s delve into the details of which team is standing at which spot in the updated tally after the conclusion of Day 4 games in the Uber Cup 2024.

Group A

Pos Team Pld W L Games For Games Against Games Diff Points For Points Against Points Diff Pts 1 China 3 3 0 30 0 30 630 305 325 3 2 India 3 2 1 16 14 2 510 520 −10 2 3 Canada 3 1 2 12 18 −6 496 602 −106 1 4 Singapore 3 0 3 2 28 −26 424 633 −209 0

Moving to Group A, China defeated India by 5-0 in the first game of the day. On the other hand, Canada stunned Singapore by 5-0 in the other game of the day.

For India, Isharani Baruah, Anmol Kharb, and Tanvi Sharma suffered defeats in the singles events while Priya-Shruti and Simran-Ritika lost their doubles events.

Group B

Pos Team Pld W L Games For Games Against Games Diff Points For Points Against Points Diff Pts 1 Chinese Taipei 2 2 0 16 5 11 424 335 89 2 2 Thailand 2 2 0 20 0 20 420 208 212 2 3 Malaysia 2 0 2 3 18 −15 306 429 −123 0 4 Australia 2 0 2 2 18 −16 237 415 −178 0

In Group B, no games were scheduled on Day 4 of the campaign. Chinese Taipei and Thailand continue to stay in the top two spots with two points each. Meanwhile, Malaysia and Australia are yet to bag a win in the competition without a point.

Group C

Pos Team Pld W L Games For Games Against Games Diff Points For Points Against Points Diff Pts 1 Japan 2 2 0 20 2 18 447 208 239 2 2 Indonesia 2 2 0 20 2 18 450 275 175 2 3 Hong Kong 2 0 2 4 20 −16 354 477 −123 0 4 Uganda 2 0 2 0 20 −20 129 420 −291 0

Shifting to Group C, no games were scheduled on the fourth day of the tournament. Japan and Indonesia are in the top two spots in the tally with two points apiece. Hong Kong, China, and Uganda are in the third and fourth ranks without bagging a point.

Group D

Pos Team Pld W L Games For Games Against Games Diff Points For Points Against Points Diff Pts 1 South Korea 3 3 0 30 1 29 651 395 256 3 2 Denmark 3 2 1 21 13 8 655 511 144 2 3 United States 3 1 2 13 20 −7 526 558 −32 1 4 Mexico 3 0 3 0 30 −30 262 630 −368 0

Delving into the details of Group D, South Korea defeated Denmark by 5-0. On the other hand, the United States stunned Mexico by 5-0 in the other game of the day.

South Korea and Denmark are right in the top two positions with three and two points respectively. The United States and Mexico are at the third and fourth spots with one and zero points, respectively.

Uber Cup 2024: Day 4 Results (April 30)

Group A: China beat India by 5-0

Group D: Korea beat Denmark by 5-0

Group A: Canada beat Singapore by 5-0

Group D: USA beat Mexico by 5-0

Uber Cup 2024: Day 5 Schedule in IST (May 1)

Group C: Japan vs Indonesia, 7:00 AM

Group B: Thailand vs Chinese Taipei, 7:00 AM

Group B: Malaysia vs Australia, 7:00 AM

Group C: Hong Kong, China vs Uganda, 7:00 AM