US Open 2023: Results at the end of Day 3

Day 3 of the US Open 2023 gave the Indians plenty to cheer for. Three players competed in the men’s and women’s singles and each one of them came up trumps.

Lakshya Sen, who is going through a purple patch in his career of late, knocked Czech Republic’s Jan Louda out of the tournament. Sen won the match 21-8, 23-21 in 39 minutes. Although Louda gave him a tough fight in the second game, Sen managed to hold his nerves to come up trumps.

Sen, who came into the tournament after winning the Canada Open, will next be up against his Indian counterpart in S. Sankar Muthusamy Subramaniam in the quarterfinal on Saturday, July 15.

Subramaniam, on the other hand, had to fight a wee bit in his Round of 16 match before he defeated Israel’s Misha Zilberman 21-18, 21-13, 21-13 in an hour and 14 minutes. Although he won the match, Subramanian needs to be much more clinical if he wants to beat the high-flying Lakshya Sen.

In the women's singles, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu came up trumps after beating Chinese Taipei's Sung Shun Yun. It took Sindhu only 37 minutes to close out the match and make her way through to the quarters.

Sindhu is next set to cross swords with China's Gao Fangjie in the quarterfinal match on Saturday. Sindhu faltered in the Canada Open after losing to Akane Yamaguchi in straight games in the semi-final. She will be looking to make amends and go all the way to winning the title.

US Open 2023: Day 3 Results (Indians Only)

Here are the results from Day 3 of the US Open 2023:

Men's Singles - Round of 16

Jan Louda (Czech Republic) lost to Lakshya Sen (India) 8-21, 21-23

Misha Zilberman (Israel) lost to S. Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian (India) 18-21, 23-21, 13-21

Women’s Singles - Round of 16

PV Sindhu (India) beat Sung Shun Yun (Chinese Taipei) 21-14, 21-12