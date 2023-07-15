US Open 2023: Results at the end of Day 4

Day 4 of the US Open 2023 Badminton was a mixed one for an Indian fan. Lakshya Sen moved to the final four, while PV Sindhu bowed out in straight games.

At first, it was an all-Indian affair in the men's singles Quarterfinal as Lakshya Sen came up against Sankar Subramanian. The third seed prevailed in straight games against his countrymate. Lakshya Sen took the first game 21-10 with ease.

Subramanian provided tough competition in the second game, but it was not enough to stop Lakshya Sen as he edged past Sankar Subramanian by 21-17 in the second game. The quarterfinal match between the two Indians lasted for 38 minutes.

BWFScore @BWFScore

MS - QF

21 21 Lakshya SEN🥇



10 17 S.Sankar Muthusamy SUBRAMANIAN



in 38 minutes YONEX US Open 2023MS - QF21 21Lakshya SEN🥇10 17S.Sankar Muthusamy SUBRAMANIANin 38 minutes

Lakshya Sen is yet to drop a game in the US Open 2023. He will meet Li Shi Feng in the semi-final next. This match is a repeat of last week's Canada Open final, where Lakshya Sen defeated Li Shi Feng by 21-18, 22-20 in 50 minutes to win the title.

PV Sindhu faced a disappointing result in the Quarterfinal of the Women's Singles. The Indian star lost the game in straight games and was bowed out of the competition. She faced China's Gao Fang Jie in the round of eight. PV Sindhu pushed the Chinese shuttler in the first game, but the latter won the game by 22-20.

The second game was a one-sided affair, with Lie winning it by 21-13. Notably, Lie and Sindhu met in the Quarterfinal of the Canada Open as well. The Indian shuttler went past the Chinese star in straight games but lost her semi-final competition against Akane Yamaguchi earlier this week.

US Open 2023: Day 4 Results (Indians Only)

Here are the results from Day 4 of the US Open 2023:

Men's Singles - Quarterfinal

Lakshya Sen (India) beat Sankar Subramanian (India) (21-10, 21-17)

Women’s Singles - Quarterfinal

PV Sindhu (India) lost to Gao Fang Jie (China) (20-22, 13-21)