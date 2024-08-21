[Watch] Lakshya Sen's interaction with Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone in Mumbai

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen, fresh from a bittersweet campaign at the Paris 2024 Olympics, was recently seen in Mumbai, catching up with Bollywood star Deepika Padukone. The shuttler, who had a memorable yet heart-wrenching outing at the Games (finishing fourth), was spotted having dinner with Deepika, Ranveer Singh, and their family.

As they left the restaurant, Lakshya was seen sharing a warm hug with Deepika, who wished him well. Their meeting has gained attention, not just because of Sen’s growing popularity, but also due to Deepika’s connection to badminton. Her father Prakash Padukone, a legendary figure in the sport, is Lakshya Sen's coach.

The actress, who is expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh, engaged in a lively conversation with Lakshya as they exited a restaurant and headed towards their respective cars. The interaction, captured on video, quickly went viral, showing the mutual respect between the Padukone family and the young badminton star.

A look at Lakshya Sen’s Paris 2024 Olympics performance

Lakshya Sen’s journey at the Paris Olympics 2024 was nothing short of remarkable, even though he did not win a medal. Heading into the Games as the World No. 22, Sen wasn’t among the favorites.

However, he shocked the world by defeating top-seed Jonatan Christie, denying the All-England champion a spot in the knockout stages. Sen advanced and defeated fellow Indian HS Prannoy in the round of 16 before overcoming Chou Tien Chen in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, Lakshya Sen faced the formidable Viktor Axelsen, the defending Olympic champion. Despite a strong start, a late stumble saw the Indian lose the match, setting up a bronze medal clash with Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia. The 22-year-old fell short again, leaving Paris without a medal but with a performance that won him widespread admiration.

While the disappointment of missing out on a medal lingers, Sen remains focused on improving his game. He will head to the Red Bull Athlete Performance Centre in Salzburg, Austria, where he will work on both the mental and physical aspects of his game, aiming to come back stronger for future challenges.

