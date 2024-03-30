[Watch] PV Sindhu breaks racket in frustration after her quarter-final exit at the Madrid Masters 

PV Sindhu expressed her frustration at her loss to Thailand's Supanida Katethong by violently flinging her racket to the ground at the end of the match on Friday at Madrid Masters.

In Friday's quarter-finals, Sindhu and Katethong battled each other fiercely, pushing the shuttles to the far ends of the court. The two kept within striking distance of each other from the very beginning, but it was the Indian who walked away with the first set 26-24.

However, the Thai sixth seed wasn't one to give up, forcing a decider by winning the second set 21-17. The third game saw another fantastic performance from both players, with Sindhu saving five match point opportunities to meet her foe at 20 all. Unfortunately, that just wasn't enough, with Katethong taking the next two to win their encounter 22-20.

Expressing her frustration at the loss, PV Sindhu flung her racket to the ground violently, a show that is not typical for the former World Champion.

Watch the video below:

PV Sindhu’s journey at the Madrid Masters

For PV Sindhu, a sparsely populated field offered a bright opportunity to end her nearly two-year long title drought. The last time the Indian had stormed onto the podium was at the 2022 Commonwealth Games where she won gold.

At the Madrid Masters, PV Sindhu was seeded second and breezed past her initial opponents. She beat Wen Yu Zhang in her opening round, taking down the Singaporean 21-12, 21-16 in just 30 minutes. Next she clashed swords with Chinese Taipei’s Huang Yu-Hsun, emerging victorious 21-14, 21-12 with ease.

However, Supanida Katethong was the Indian’s first real challenge at the Madrid Masters. The past four times the two have battled each other, they've claimed two victories each.

While Sindhu has won their previous encounter, Katethong had now evenex things out after her hard-fought win in Spain.