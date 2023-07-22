[Watch] Satwiksairaj Rankireddy breaks Lakshya Sen's World Record

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy continues to break Guinness World Record. The Indian shuttler created his second World Record in two weeks by hitting the fastest smash this week. He hit a smash at a jaw-dropping speed of 500kph in the ongoing Korean Open 2023.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy's record came against the pair of Taku Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi in the quarterfinals of the Korean Open.

Satwik broke his countryman Lakshya Sen's record of 420 kph smash. The current World Number 12 created the record during this year's Canadian Open men's singles final.

Earlier, this week, he broke the decade-long standing World Record for the fastest badminton hit. The Indian hit a smash at a speed of 565kmph. The record was previously held by Tan Boon Heong of Malaysia, who created the record smash at a speed of 493kmph in 2013. In the women's competition, Tan Pearly of Malaysia holds the record after hitting a smash at 438kmph.

Satwikraj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty moves to semifinals

Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty knocked out the pair of Takuro and Kobayashi to reach the semi-final of the Korea Open 2023. The star duo won the match in straight games to register their hat-trick victory over the Japanese duo.

The Indians took the first game at 21-14. The Japanese Pair provided a good fight in the second game, but the Indian pair got over the line with a 21-17 win in the second game. The Indian pair will take on the Chinese pair of Liang/Wang in the semifinal.

Notably, they are the only Indians left in the Open after a forgettable show by the Indians. The Open witnessed 11 Indians in the main draw of the Singles competition. However, none of the 11 players could make it even to the Quarterfinal of the Korean Open 2023. Even bigger names like PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, and Kidambi Srikanth bowed out early in the Open.