[Watch] Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty celebrate Asian Games 2023 semifinal win with a special dance

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty earned a place in the gold medal match of badminton men's doubles tournament at Asian Games 2023 on Friday (October 6). The Indian duo defeated Malaysian shuttlers Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik by 21-17, 21-12 to qualify for the gold medal match.

With this win, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have secured the number one ranking in the men's doubles category. They are also the first Indian shuttlers to earn a place in the men's doubles badminton final at Asian Games since the year 1962.

After securing a victory in Hangzhou, Rankireddy and Shetty celebrated with a dance. You can watch their celebration here:

Rankireddy and Shetty have won the Asian Championship men's doubles tournament earlier in the year. They will aim to continue their top form and secure a gold medal for the nation at the Asian Games 2023.

South Korea’s Kim Won-ho and Choi Solgyu will battle Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in Asian Games 2023 final

After defeating the Malaysian pair of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the semifinal match, the duo of Rankireddy and Shetty will clash against South Korean shuttlers Kim Won-ho and Choi Solgyu for the gold medal.

The Indian shuttlers have won one silver medal and one bronze medal at Asian Games 2023 thus far. If Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty win against Kim Won-ho and Choi Solgyu, they will win the first gold medal in badminton for India at the continental meet this year.

It will be interesting to see how the Indian duo, which is set to be crowned as the number one team in men's doubles, performs in the final.

As far as India's overall medal tally is concerned, the Indian athletes have won 95 medals so far in Hangzhou. The 100-medal mark is expected to be surpassed soon.