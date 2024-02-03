WATCH: Treesa Jolly receives red card for throwing her racket following quarter finals defeat at Thailand Masters 2024

India’s prominent badminton star Treesa Jolly was handed a red card during Thailand Masters 2024 encounter on Friday, February 2, as she threw a racket at the ground following the quarter-final defeat.

The Indian women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand’s Thailand masters campaign came to an end after suffering a tough loss against the Indonesian pair of Febriana Jolly and Amalia Pratiwi in the quarter-finals.

The Indian duo succumbed to a 12-21 defeat in the first set but made a solid comeback. Both teams went neck to neck for a major part of the second round but the Indians eventually clinched the set 21-17 and took the game further.

Both Treesa and Gayatri fought hard but the Indonesian pair eventually sealed the game with the scoreline of 21-12, 17-21, 23-21. The match was evenly poised at 21-22 during the final moments of the game. However, Treesa Jolly couldn’t hold her nerves as she pushed a return out of bounds, which helped the Indonesian pair win the game, eventually.

Jolly looked gutted with herself and in frustration, she threw the racket on the ground, which crashed onto the sideboards. The chair umpire couldn’t ignore her antics and issued her a red card. You can watch the video here:

According to the rules, upon getting a red card, a point is awarded to the opposing team. However, nothing of that sort happened as the match had already been finished. Notably, Treesa had already been given a yellow card earlier in the game for a loud roar after securing several points.

Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand beat Tanisha Crasto-Ashwini Ponnappa in the round of 16

World number 20 pair of Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand had come into the quarter-finals on the back of a 21-15 24-22 straight win over their fellow compatriots Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa in the round of 16 encounter on Thursday, February 1.

The World number 20 pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand came out all guns blazing took an early lead and beat their Indian counterparts by a six-point margin in the first set. Crasto and Ponnappa came back firing in the second set and had taken an 11-5 lead.

Jolly and Gopichand kept giving blows but found themselves down at 15-20. Much to everyone’s surprise, the duo secured five consecutive points to level terms and went on to win the set 24-22.