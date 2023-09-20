Team India is all set to compete in the Asian Games 2023, which are scheduled to take place in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8. The badminton players are gearing up to fight for medals in the seven events — men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, men's teams, women’s teams, and mixed doubles.

Meanwhile, India's young star Lakshya Sen is quite confident about India's chances. The 22-year-old reckons that Team India are favorites to win the gold medal in the marquee event.

In addition, the Uttarakhand-born shuttler said that other teams must know that it won't be easy to beat India, owing to their magnificent performances in the past years.

"Definitely, the team is looking really good. It is the same team that won the Thomas Cup, so we are going as world champions. I think the players who are playing against us know that it is not easy (to defeat India), as we can beat any team in the world,” Lakshya Sen told PTI

"It will be my first experience at the Asian Games": Lakshya Sen

The Commonwealth medallist also spoke about his personal experience before the prestigious event. The former junior World No. 1 said this will be his first experience in the Asian Games and that the atmosphere reminds him of the Commonwealth Games as well as the Youth Olympics.

In addition, the 2023 Canada Open star is looking forward to meeting athletes from different parts of the world and learning about other sports.

"It will be my first experience at the Asian Games. It is a similar kind of atmosphere, like the Commonwealth Games and Youth Olympics. So, I am looking forward to the event and also, I will be getting a chance to meet other Indian and foreign athletes, and learn about their sports and life,” he said.

The Indian men's team will be led by ace shuttler HS Prannoy and they will be looking to end the 37-year wait for a medal in the team event. Team India (Men) last won a medal in the 1986 Asian Games.

In addition, two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu will be leading the women's team. Team India (women) won the bronze medal in the team event back in 2014. Meanwhile, former World No. 1 Saina Nehwal has pulled out of the event due to injuries.