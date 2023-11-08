"We still haven't got the visa" - Lakshya Sen appeals to Sports Minister Anurag Thakur & PM Narendra Modi for assistance ahead of Japan Masters

Indian ace shuttler Lakshya Sen has urged the Indian authorities to issue his visa urgently as he is set to leave the country to participate in the Japan Masters.

Sen took to social media on Wednesday to speak about the issue and tagged the sports minister Anurag Thakur, the PM Office, and the Ministry of External Affairs.

In his tweet, Sen raised concern about the delay of his and his team's visas as they have to travel on Saturday. He requested the authorities to issue the visas for himself, his coach, and his physio.

"I have to travel to Japan & China Open on Sat. Me and my team applied for Japan visa on 30/10/23. We still haven’t got the visa. I have to apply for a China visa as well. Urgent request for visa for myself, my coach and physio. Please help," Lakshya Sen tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Lakshya Sen to participate in the Japan Masters

Lakshya Sen, the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medalist, is all set to participate in the Japan Masters. The tournament will commence on November 14 and will conclude on November 19.

He will begin his campaign against Japan's Kodai Naroka, who is seeded third in the tournament.

Sen has already won the Canada Open this year after defeating China's Li Shifeng 21-18, 22-20 in straight sets in the final.

Furthermore, Sen was also a member of the Indian side that won the bronze medal at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships. He was last seen in action at the French Open, where he lost to Arnaud Merkle in the Round of 32.

As the youngster eyes another glory, he needs to overcome the logistics issues before travelling to Japan. There are only a few days left before the Japan Masters begins and the concerned people will have to act quickly to get this mess sorted.