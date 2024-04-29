Who won the Uber Cup when it was previously held?

The 2024 edition of the Uber Cup started on Saturday, April 27, in Chengdu. China. It is the 30th edition of the tournament, which takes place every two years.

The last edition of the Uber Cup took place from May 7 to 15, 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand. A total of 10 players represented India in the 29th edition of the biennial event.

The 2022 edition saw the participation of 16 teams, which were divided into four groups of four teams each. From Group A, Japan and Indonesia progressed to the knockout stages. Similarly, China and Chinese Taipei made it to the next round from Group B, while Thailand and Denmark progressed from Group C. South Korea and India from Group D Q qualified for the knockout round.

Japan prevailed 3-0 over Chinese Taipei, while South Korea dominated Denmark 3-0 to make it to the semi-finals. Then, the hosts, Thailand beat India 3-0, while China defeated Indonesia 3-0 to make it to the top four in the competition.

Indian shutters' performances were dissatisfactory, as PV Sindhu lost 21-18, 17-21, 12-21 to Ratchanok Intanon. Aakashi Kashyap could not be potent enough against Pornpawee Chochuwong, losing 16-21, 11-21.

In the women's doubles, Shruti Mishra-Simran Singhi lost 16-21, 13-21 to Jongkolphan Kititharakul Rawinda Prajongjai. Due to Thailand securing wins in the first three contests, Tanisha Crasto-Treesa Jolly and Ashmita Chaliha could not take part in the game.

South Korea maintained dominant performances to clinch the 2022 Uber Cup

In the semi-finals, South Korea got better of Japan 3-0, while China was also terrific to secure a 3-0 victory over Thailand. As a result, South Korea and China clashed in the final of the 2022 Uber Cup.

China's Chen Yu Fei won 17-21, 21-15, 22-20 against An Seyoung in the first contest. Then, Thailand made a terrific comeback, as the doubles pair of Lee Sohee Korea-Shin Seungchan prevailed 12-21, 21-18, 21-18 over Chen Qing Chen-Jia Yi Fan.

With scores tied 1-1, He Bing Jiao provided the lead to China with a 21-12, 21-13 win against Kim Gaeun. Thereafter, Kim Hye Jeon-Kong Heeyong again equalized the series after a 22-20, 21-17 victory over Huang Dong Ping-Li Wen Mei.

In the final showdown, South Korea's Sim Yujin overcame the challenge of Wang Zhi Yi with a 28-26, 18-21, 21-8 win. Hence, South Korea won 3-2 against China to lift the 2022 Uber Cup.