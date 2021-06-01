"Winning medals for India is definitely a proud moment for me" - Tokyo Olympics-bound shuttler P V Sindhu

World champion PV Sindhu expressed her excitement at being part of the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, adding that the ultimate aim for any athlete would be to compete at the Olympics.

With the Tokyo Olympics on the horizon, Sindhu said her focus now is on delivering a strong performance and clinching top honors at the sporting showpiece in July.

"The ultimate aim for anyone would be representing the country at the Olympics. Getting a medal at the Olympics is something we all dream about. And I have done it, so that makes me very proud. Being No. 1 in India and getting so many medals for the country is definitely a proud moment," Sindhu said in a video posted by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

P.V. Sindhu on #JeetengeOlympics



With determination in her mind and hard work in her soul, @pvsindhu1 is all set to shine at #TokyoOlympics. She is confident that the entire Indian team will give its best at #Tokyo2020.@sonysportsindia @KirenRijiju #badiminton pic.twitter.com/l2c1fY6N0z — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) May 31, 2021

Sindhu expressed confidence that the country's athletes would be able to put on an impressive show at the Tokyo Olympics. She also stressed the importance of being safe and following the health guidelines in place.

"We will definitely get a couple of medals for the country at the Tokyo Olympics. I wish the very best to all the athletes out there. I know that we are going to rock it. But it is equally important to be careful. We should wear masks, sanitize ourselves, and abide by health guidelines. Having said that, I'm sure we will give our best in Tokyo and just rock it."

Sindhu is the lone Indian female shuttler to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. She missed out on the gold after losing to three-time world champion Carolina Marin in a summit clash at the Rio Olympics five years ago.

However, the 25-year-old has been fine-tuning her game and is committed to turning the silver she won in Rio into gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

Sindhu has been training under Park Tae-sang to step up her Olympic preparations. The Korean coach has been simulating match situations to make her ready for the challenges in Tokyo.

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics 2021: Analyzing India's medal chances in badminton