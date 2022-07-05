Wishes pour in as two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu turns 27

PV Sindhu, the leading icon of Indian badminton, turned a year older and wiser on July 5 (Tuesday). The two-time Olympic medalist turned 27, as the sporting fraternity, fans and followers of the game greeted her on the big day.

An inspiration for several upcoming budding shuttlers in the country, Sindhu, who is currently competing at the 2022 Malaysia Masters, celebrated her birthday with her friends and teammates.

She took to her Instagram stories and shared a few moments from her birthday. "Late night surprises. Thank you guys," wrote Sindhu in the caption.

Wishes poured in for the celebrated shuttler ever since the clock ticked 12 at midnight.

Minister of Law and Justice and former sports minister, Kiren Rijiju, expressed his greetings on her birthday.

Kiren Rijiju @KirenRijiju And also best wishes to PV Sindhu for the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022 at Birmingham UK. And also best wishes to PV Sindhu for the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022 at Birmingham UK. https://t.co/LHZidUZO3c

I wish her a good health, long life and happiness forever. Keep shining and make India proud! Birthday greetings to India's first World Badminton Champion and Double Olympic Medalist @Pvsindhu1 I wish her a good health, long life and happiness forever. Keep shining and make India proud! Birthday greetings to India's first World Badminton Champion and Double Olympic Medalist @Pvsindhu1 🏸I wish her a good health, long life and happiness forever. Keep shining and make India proud! https://t.co/qHBE7WeaLy

MD and co-founder of baseline venture sports marketing firm, Tuhin Mishra calls her special.

Tuhin Mishra @tuhinmishra75 🍾 She is & will always be special to us. In 2015, @Pvsindhu1 ⁩ was our 1st talent that we signed ⁦ @baselineventure ⁩ & by god’s grace,we had many more athletes come on board post that. Happy Birthday to this amazing athlete & a friend. To many more good times together She is & will always be special to us. In 2015,@Pvsindhu1⁩ was our 1st talent that we signed ⁦@baselineventure⁩ & by god’s grace,we had many more athletes come on board post that. Happy Birthday to this amazing athlete & a friend. To many more good times together 👍🍾 https://t.co/VR3fLUYGT2

Teammates Sai Praneeth, HS Prannoy and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, among other shuttlers, celebrated Sindhu's birthday.

Badminton Federation of India (BAI) President and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted:

May Maa Kamakhya and Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev bless you with good health and a long life. Warm greetings @Pvsindhu1 on your birthday. Your accomplishments on the badminton court have been stupendous.May Maa Kamakhya and Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev bless you with good health and a long life. Warm greetings @Pvsindhu1 on your birthday. Your accomplishments on the badminton court have been stupendous. May Maa Kamakhya and Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev bless you with good health and a long life. https://t.co/QiJwHeEA9X

Have a great day and blessed year ahead. Keep shining and inspiring! Greetings to the India's first World Badminton Champion and Olympic Medalist @Pvsindhu1 on her birth day.Have a great day and blessed year ahead. Keep shining and inspiring! Greetings to the India's first World Badminton Champion and Olympic Medalist @Pvsindhu1 on her birth day.Have a great day and blessed year ahead. Keep shining and inspiring! https://t.co/mrPXfxXagJ

Best wishes to her as she turns 27 today. 7 yrs ago, when @Pvsindhu1 won the badminton award at the 1st edition of #TOISA , she was still a month & a half shy of her 20th. Since then, she’s won so much, incl. 2 @Olympics medals, 1 world championship gold & is now a legend.Best wishes to her as she turns 27 today. 7 yrs ago, when @Pvsindhu1 won the badminton award at the 1st edition of #TOISA, she was still a month & a half shy of her 20th. Since then, she’s won so much, incl. 2 @Olympics medals, 1 world championship gold & is now a legend.Best wishes to her as she turns 27 today. https://t.co/DlK5aH8JIo

May you continue to strive towards your goals and make us all proud as you always do. Have the best day ever!



#HappyBirthdaySindhu #PVSindhu Happy Birthday, @Pvsindhu1 May you continue to strive towards your goals and make us all proud as you always do. Have the best day ever! Happy Birthday, @Pvsindhu1! May you continue to strive towards your goals and make us all proud as you always do. Have the best day ever!#HappyBirthdaySindhu #PVSindhu https://t.co/czOxNdloDH

🥉 2020 Tokyo Olympic

🏸 386 Wins

16 Career titles



1x🥇 2x🥈 2x🥉 at World Championships

1x🥈 1x🥉 at Asian Games

1x🥇 1x🥈 1x🥉 at Commonwealth Games



Happy Birthday to one of 's greatest badminton players,



#PVSindhu 🥈 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic.🥉 2020 Tokyo Olympic🏸 386 Wins16 Career titles1x🥇 2x🥈 2x🥉 at World Championships1x🥈 1x🥉 at Asian Games1x🥇 1x🥈 1x🥉 at Commonwealth GamesHappy Birthday to one of's greatest badminton players, @Pvsindhu1 ! 🏸 🥳 🥈 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic.🥉 2020 Tokyo Olympic🏸 386 Wins🏆 16 Career titles1x🥇 2x🥈 2x🥉 at World Championships1x🥈 1x🥉 at Asian Games1x🥇 1x🥈 1x🥉 at Commonwealth GamesHappy Birthday to one of 🇮🇳's greatest badminton players, @Pvsindhu1! 🏸 🥳#PVSindhu https://t.co/zskPQe6T7B

#HappyBirthdayPVSindhu Your hard work and sheer dedication say it all! There is no doubt in the fact that you are a World Champion. Sending warmest regards on your birthday @PvSindhu1 Keep making us proud 🤗🏸 Your hard work and sheer dedication say it all! There is no doubt in the fact that you are a World Champion. Sending warmest regards on your birthday @PvSindhu1 Keep making us proud 🤗🏸#HappyBirthdayPVSindhu https://t.co/ia3zQjDIQi

#HappyBirthdayPVSindhu The power of women is unstoppable. And our badminton player PV Sindhu @Pvsindhu1 is one of the classic examples of what women can do! Sending warm regards on your birthday. May you keep on inspiring us with your hard work The power of women is unstoppable. And our badminton player PV Sindhu @Pvsindhu1 is one of the classic examples of what women can do! Sending warm regards on your birthday. May you keep on inspiring us with your hard work ✨ 🤗#HappyBirthdayPVSindhu https://t.co/Qe5YvTM9W7

Malaysia Masters 2022: PV Sindhu's fixtures

Sindhu will look to get back to winning ways at the 2022 Malaysia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament, starting on Tuesday. Sindhu will take on China's He Bing Jao in the first round clash on July 6.

She suffered defeats in the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Open Super 750 last week. Sindhu has consistently reached the quarters and semis of international events, however, she hasn't been able to finish on top.

The ace shuttler will look to win the tournament and boost her confidence ahead of the Commonwealth Games campaign.

The Indian Badminton contingent will be spearheaded by Sindhu at the upcoming Commonwealth Games (2022 CWG). CWG is slated to be held between July 28 and August 8 in Birmingham.

Sindhu bagged two medals in the last edition of CWG, including one gold in a mixed team event and one silver in the women's singles event.

Match: PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jao

Date: July 6, 2022 Timings: After 11:30am approx (IST)

