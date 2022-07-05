Wishes pour in as two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu turns 27

PV Sindhu, the leading icon of Indian badminton, turned a year older and wiser on July 5 (Tuesday). The two-time Olympic medalist turned 27, as the sporting fraternity, fans and followers of the game greeted her on the big day.
An inspiration for several upcoming budding shuttlers in the country, Sindhu, who is currently competing at the 2022 Malaysia Masters, celebrated her birthday with her friends and teammates.
She took to her Instagram stories and shared a few moments from her birthday. "Late night surprises. Thank you guys," wrote Sindhu in the caption.
Wishes poured in for the celebrated shuttler ever since the clock ticked 12 at midnight.
Minister of Law and Justice and former sports minister, Kiren Rijiju, expressed his greetings on her birthday.
MD and co-founder of baseline venture sports marketing firm, Tuhin Mishra calls her special.
Teammates Sai Praneeth, HS Prannoy and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, among other shuttlers, celebrated Sindhu's birthday.
Badminton Federation of India (BAI) President and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted:
Malaysia Masters 2022: PV Sindhu's fixtures
Sindhu will look to get back to winning ways at the 2022 Malaysia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament, starting on Tuesday. Sindhu will take on China's He Bing Jao in the first round clash on July 6.
She suffered defeats in the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Open Super 750 last week. Sindhu has consistently reached the quarters and semis of international events, however, she hasn't been able to finish on top.
The ace shuttler will look to win the tournament and boost her confidence ahead of the Commonwealth Games campaign.
The Indian Badminton contingent will be spearheaded by Sindhu at the upcoming Commonwealth Games (2022 CWG). CWG is slated to be held between July 28 and August 8 in Birmingham.
Sindhu bagged two medals in the last edition of CWG, including one gold in a mixed team event and one silver in the women's singles event.
Match: PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jao
Date: July 6, 2022 Timings: After 11:30am approx (IST)
