World Team Table Tennis Championships 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after February 19

India have held onto their third position in the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships 2024 points table of the men's event despite a 0-3 defeat against Korea on February 19, Monday.

Team India started with a 3-0 win over Chile. However, they encountered a 1-3 defeat against Poland in their second encounter. In their most recent match, they went down to Korea.

Korea are currently leading the Group 3 points table with eight points, having won four consecutive games so far in the campaign. They started their campaign with a 3-1 win over Poland. They continued their momentum with a 3-0 win over New Zealand.

Their domination continued in their third game when they defeated Chile 3-0 before they defeated India and strengthened their position in the table.

On the other hand, Poland are in the second position, having won two games and lost one, racking up five points. Team India have secured only one win and lost two matches, and have four points.

Chile are fourth with one win and two defeats, gathering four points while New Zealand are yet to bag a win and are bottom in the standings.

Men's Events Rank Country Matches Won Lost Points 1 Korea 4 4 0 8 2 Poland 3 2 1 5 3 India 3 1 2 4 4 Chile 3 1 2 4 5 New Zealand 3 0 3 3

World Team Table Tennis Championships 2024 Points Table: Women's Team Standings

Women's Events Rank Country Matches Won Lost Points 1 China 4 4 0 8 2 India 3 2 1 5 3 Hungary 3 1 2 4 4 Spain 3 1 2 4 5 Uzbekistan 3 0 3 3

Moving to the women's event, Team India are second with two wins and a loss, and have five points. They started their campaign with a 2-3 loss against China. Then they defeated Hungary (3-2) and Uzbekistan (3-0).

China, on the other hand, are dominating the standings with four consecutive wins. China's victories have come against India (3-2), Uzbekistan (3-0), Spain (3-0), Hungary (3-0).

Hungary are in the third position, with one win and two defeats while Spain have also won one and lost two, and are in the fourth slot. Uzbekistan are currently last without winning a game so far.