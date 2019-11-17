Nikitha, Kumari Jagrity win Bangalore qualifiers of Red Bull Shuttle Up

Bangalore, November 16, 2019: Local girls Nikitha Ramakrishna, 28, and Kumari Jagrity, 22, from Fusion Academy and Sky Sports Badminton Academy respectively emerged victorious in the Red Bull Shuttle Up’s Bangalore qualifiers here on Saturday. The duo put up a strong fight against Poojitha and Niharika Sridhar from Racqueteers Academy managing to win the finals in straight sets 11/ 8, 11/ 4 in just 14 minutes. They will now play the National Finals which will be held in Hyderabad on 8th December.

This is not the first time they have emerged winners in the Bangalore leg of a national tournament. Currently ranked 9th in state, Nikitha Ramakrishna and partner Kumari Jagrity are regular top finishers at open badminton tournaments across the state. They have also managed to win a bronze in the 2nd National PYKA Games earlier in June this year and have continued to work together since then.

A total of 24 teams participated in the tournament and the winning duo will now be up against the other winners of qualifying rounds in Delhi, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Guwahati and Mumbai. The winners of the National Finals will play against Ashwini Ponnappa and her partner.

With the growing popularity of the sport, be it in viewership numbers (5th most viewed) or participation (2nd most played), the tournament aims to further boost and improve participation and popularity amongst aspiring women players.

India’s ace women doubles shuttler and Red Bull athlete Ashwini Ponnappa said, “It has been my ambition to promote badminton in India, especially for women. It’s great to be associated with brands like Red Bull that create such platforms and that give wings to the dreams of aspiring talent. It’s been a great journey with Red Bull Shuttle Up and I only see it growing in the years to come. I would like to wish all the participants the very best of luck.”

Winners of the Bangalore qualifiers, Nikitha Ramakrishna said, “Much unlike the scoreline suggests, it was a tough fight, but at the end of it, we are really happy that we are through to the National Finals. It is a great platform for badminton players like us who want to showcase their talent in order to grow further. Our next aim is to win the National Finals and play against Ashwini, she is one of our idols and playing against her would be a dream come true.”

Winners of the other city qualifiers:

Delhi qualifiers Results: Winners: Kavya Gandhi and Rageshri Garg Runners up: Anahita and Ojashwini

Hyderabad qualifiers: Winners: Poorvi Singh and Vanshika Kapila Runners up: Likhita Gouti and Maitreyi

Guwahati qualifiers: Winners: Ernacles Syiem and Mamta Singh Runners up: Niyanta Das and Nandini Goswami

Chandigarh qualifiers: Winners: Daman Raj Kumar and Akanshi Baliyan Runners up: Ishita and Garima

Upcoming Qualifiers:

Mumbai qualifiers:

Date: 23rd November 2019

Venue: Khar Gymkhana, 13th Rd, Khar, Khar West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400052

Format of Qualifiers:

Open exclusively for women above the age of 16, all matches are played in the knock out format. All pairs will play of 3 sets with 11 points in the knockout phase and 21 points in the city qualifiers finals match. Each pair, with prior notification to the referee, can call for a super point once in a set. By calling for a super point, the pair will get 2 points if they win that particular point. There will be no deduction of points if the pair loses that point. Players must be prepared to play 5/6 matches in a day, during the event. The winning pairs of each qualifier will make it through to the National Finals on 8th December 2019 in Hyderabad.

First Edition of Red Bull Shuttle Up:

The first edition of Red Bull Shuttle Up was an overwhelming success as India’s U19 ranked number 1 women’s doubles pair Ritika Thaker and Simran Singhi from Mumbai claimed the championship title after a charged 11-1; 11-6 final match win over opponents Daman Rajkumar and Muskan Taya from Delhi. The duo also got a chance to play against one of India’s best doubles players Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy at Phoenix Marketcity Kurla, Mumbai.