Not having access to training is a huge setback for sportspersons: PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu hoped that things would get better soon and that the Tokyo Olympics would be held next year.

PV Sindhu also talked about the highs and lows she has encountered throughout her professional career.

PV Sindhu

World’s No. 3 ranked badminton player PV Sindhu believes that there is no tough opponent but always respects her rivals. In a freewheeling chat with Sportskeeda, the Hyderabadi shuttler opens up on the lockdown and the scenario that might come about post it.

Here are the excerpts from the conversation.

How big a setback has this lockdown been for a sportsperson like you? How long will it take to be match-ready again? How are you spending time during the lockdown?

This is definitely a setback as we don’t have access to the training centre and this is something we didn’t ever imagine. It would definitely take a few weeks. Hopefully, we can get back to the peak as soon as possible. I have been training on my fitness at home and keeping up with it. So I am sure it will not be a very big challenge.

I spoke to some athletes who seem desperate to get back to action. It seems the lockdown has affected some sportspersons psychologically. What do you think will help such athletes?

I think restarting training and getting back to normal is important and will help everyone but with the cases rising in some cities, it is for the government to decide the way forward.

One world championship gold, two silver, Olympic silver and sundry other top medals. Your achievements are almost unparalleled in Indian sport. Is there anything left for you to achieve?

I would really like to win an Olympic gold for India. I had been working towards it and then Covid-19 happened. I am hoping that things will be better soon and it’s necessary – a lot of people are suffering. That is the biggest priority.

How do you keep yourself motivated having achieved so much in your career?

My biggest motivation is my love for badminton. I love the sport and I am always motivated to train harder, perform better and enjoy the cycle.

How big was the heartbreak in the Rio Olympic final. You played so well and it was a case of so near yet so far?

It was definitely a heartbreak but then again, before I could feel bad about it, I started to realise that I had won a silver and that in itself was a huge achievement. I took a moment to tell myself that I had given my best. I should now really enjoy the moment of my silver medal, which I did.

PV Sindhu won the silver medal at the 2016 Olympics

What’s the worst moment of your career?

I wouldn’t say a worst moment because winning and losing is a part of the game. So I believe in going and giving my best and some times, I could be a little disappointed when I lose but I pick myself up immediately and start training for the next tournament.

My injury a year before Rio - a stress fracture - was surely a low moment because I had to take almost seven-month break to come back to normal. That was really stressful as it was just before the qualification for Rio.

In your early days as a shuttler, was there anything that you thought would have helped you as a player? Sort of issues that most shuttlers face early in their career?

To be honest, my parents really worked hard to get me the best of training, nutrition and recovery. That is all a player could ask for and they really motivated me to go and achieve what I did. I am thankful to them for having taken care of every need I have and being there for me at every moment.

Should the Tokyo Olympics be held or postponed further?

I think public health and safety is most important. Hence, this is a decision that should be taken at the level of the government. I hope that things get back to normal and the games will be held next year.

Who's your toughest opponent?

I really do not think of anyone as a tough opponent. However, I always respect my opponent. The top 10 players in women’s badminton are highly skilled and anyone can beat the other. Hence there is huge competition in the women’s circuit.

China is the most dominating force in world badminton. Is it intimidating to play against the Chinese? Do you prepare differently when you have a Chinese opposition then against shuttlers from other countries?

There was a time in the past when it was intimidating, when we did not have the necessary exposure or the confidence. Today, there is no Indian player who thinks of China any differently than the rest of the world.

I would like to thank the Govt, SAI and BAI and also my sponsors (OGQ) for all the necessary support. This support has given players a lot of exposure, good training and support.

Olympic silver or world championship gold. What's the top moment of your career? Or is it something else?

Honestly both have their own stories and struggles. I would not want to compare them, but I love them both. They are both top moments in their own way.

PV Sindhu has won the gold medal at the World Championships once