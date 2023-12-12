Odisha Masters 2023: Where to watch and live streaming details

After a week of intense badminton action at the Guwahati Masters 2023, the spotlight now shifts to the city of Cuttack for the final leg of international badminton in India.

The Odisha Masters 2023 will take place from December 12 to 17. This event will mark the conclusion of three weeks of international badminton in India that began with the Syed Modi International and was followed by the Guwahati Masters. Notably, it also serves as the last BWF Super Series tournament of the year before the much-anticipated HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2023 in Hangzhou kick off a day later on December 13.

The Guwahati Masters 2023 saw several remarkable performances from Indian shuttlers. Among the standouts were the Indian duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto who emerged victorious, securing their second title in just four weeks. Their sensational form will undoubtedly be a point of focus in Cuttack as they aim to continue their winning streak.

While some prominent names like H. S. Prannoy, P. V. Sindhu, and the World No. 2 men's doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, will be absent, the spotlight will shine on emerging talents. Among the very long list of Indian shuttlers who will be seen in action, the women's doubles category will showcase the in-form pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto alongside the World No. 19 duo of Tressa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand.

The men's singles category will see intense competition, with the likes of Priyanshu Rajawat, Sameer Verma, Sai Praneeth, second-seeded Kiran George, and the quarterfinalist from last week Gulshan Kumar in the fray.

In the women's singles, upcoming talents such as Malvika Bansod, Aakarshi Kashyap, Unnati Hooda, Ashmita Chaliha, and Anupama Upadhyaya will battle for the top honors.

The mixed doubles category features pairs like Rohan Kapoor and Ashwini Ponnappa and Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto. In total, a staggering 492 players will be competing at the Super 100 event.

Odisha Masters 2023: Where to watch and live streaming details

Unfortunately, for badminton enthusiasts eager to catch the action, the Odisha Masters 2023 will not be televised live on any channel until the quarterfinal stages. From the quarterfinal onwards, the matches will be telecast on the Doordashan TV channel and YouTube channel in India.

The live streaming option for the event won't be available since it is a Super 100 tournament. However, fans can stay updated on their favorite players' progress by tuning in to the Tournament Software for live scores.