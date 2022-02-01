Odisha Open champion Unnati Hooda creates record jump of 201 places in BWF world rankings

Unnati Hooda is on a record-breaking spree these days. After becoming the youngest Indian to win a BWF World Tour Super 100 tournament, she created another record on Tuesday.
The 14-year-old made a massive jump of 201 places to reach a career-best world ranking of 217, according to the latest rankings released by the Badminton World Federation (BWF).
The Haryana teenager thus became the first Indian shuttler to record a jump of more than two hundred places in the world rankings.
Unnati defeated Smit Toshniwal 21-18, 21-11 in the Odisha Open women’s singles final on Sunday. Before the tournament, she was lying low in the 418th position. However, in the span of just a few days, the Rohtak girl took a giant leap thanks to the whopping 5500 points she bagged for emerging the winner in Cuttack.
With 8900 points, Unnati is now on the verge of breaking into the top-200 in the world rankings in the very first year of playing in senior international tournaments.
Unnati Hooda has reached finals in both international tournaments she has played so far
With her Odisha Open success, Unnati achieved another rare feat. She has played only two international tournaments so far, reaching the finals in both.
On her senior international debut at the Infosys Foundation International Challenge in Bengaluru in October 2021, Unnati stormed into the final.
Her dream debut was spoiled by her fellow Haryana teammate Anupama Upadhyaya on that occasion. Unnati earned 3400 points for her splendid effort that time.
Since Unnati had a poor ranking, she did not get a chance to play at the India Open Super 500 tournament (New Delhi) and Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament (Lucknow). She managed to get entry for the Odisha Open due to the fact that many players opted out because of a COVID-19 scare.
Unnati and Palak Arora improve doubles rankings too
Proving her versatility, Unnati also improved her women’s doubles rankings.
The young Haryana pair of Unnati and Palak Arora reached a career-best world ranking of 185 with a big jump of 84 places. Before the Odisha Open, they were ranked 269th in the world.
The teenage pair's brilliant run was halted by Srivedya Gurazada (India) and Ishika Jaiswal (USA) 21-23, 16-21 in a well-contested quarterfinal.
Odisha Open women’s singles finalist Smit Toshniwal takes big jump
Smit Toshniwal also made a big jump of 39 places to reach 124 in the world rankings with 18550 points to her credit.
Malvika Bansod, who lost narrowly to Unnati in the semifinals of the Odisha Open, jumped six places to attain a career-best world ranking of 61.
Similarly, women’s doubles champions at Cuttack, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, soared to their career-best ranking of 56 with solid performances in the last couple of weeks.
BWF Rankings of Indian players (Top 100)
Men’s singles
10. Kidambi Srikanth
13. Lakshya Sen
18. B Sai Praneeth
24. HS Prannoy
26. Sameer Verma
35. Parupalli Kashyap
37. Sourabh Verma
56. Subhankar Dey
66. Ajay Jayaram
75. Kiran George
81. Mithun Manjunath
82. Priyanshu Rajawat
83. Siril Verma
89. Chirag Sen
97. Kaushal Dharmamer
Women’s singles
7. PV Sindhu
25. Saina Nehwal
56. Aakarshi Kashyap
61. Malvika Bansod
62. Ashmita Chaliha
77. Anupama Upadhyaya
86. Samiya Imad Farooqui
87. Ira Sharma
98. Rituparna Das
Men’s doubles
8. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty
39. MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila
41. Manu Attri-B Sumeeth Reddy
50. Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala
72. Vasantha Kumar HR-Ashith Surya
86. Arun George-Sanyam Shukla
91. Ishaan Bhatnagar-K Sai Pratheek
100. Tarun Kona-Shivam Sharma
Women’s doubles
19. Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy
55. J Meghana-Poorvisha S Ram
56. Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela
60. Pooja Dandu-Sanjana Santosh
66. K Ashwini Bhat-Shisha Gautam
70. K Maneesha-Rutaparna Panda
78. Simran Singhi-Ritika Thaker
Mixed doubles
25. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Ashwini Ponnappa
54. Venkat Gaurav Prasad-Juhi Dewangan
62. MR Arjun-K Maneesha
79. Ishaan Bhatnagar-Tanisha Crasto
91. Dhruv Kapila-N Sikki Reddy
Also ReadArticle Continues below
92. Saurabh Sharma-Anoushka Parikh.