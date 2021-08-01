Olympics 2021: PV Sindhu world ranking, major achievements, strengths & weaknesses

PV Sindhu's devastating semifinal loss against Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying on Saturday was one of India's biggest shocks at the Olympics.

However, all is not lost for the Indian shuttler as she has another chance to grab a medal. She will be up against China's World No. 9 He Bingjiao in the bronze medal match on Sunday.

Bingjiao lost her semifinal 16-21, 21-13, 12-21 to compatriot Chen Yufei.

PV Sindhu's World Ranking

Sindhu is currently ranked sixth in the world while He Bingjiao is the current world No. 9.

PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao: Head to Head

Bingjaio leads the head-to-head 9-6. Sindhu broke a four-match losing streak against the southpaw with a 21-19, 21-19 win at the 2019 BWF World Tour Finals.

PV Sindhu's major achievements

Olympics

Silver medal – Women’s singles, 2016 Rio de Janeiro

World Championships

Gold medal – Women’s singles, 2019 Basel

Silver medal – Women’s singles, 2017 Glasgow

Silver medal – Women’s singles, 2018 Nanjing

Asian Games

Silver medal – Women’s singles, 2018 Jakarta–Palembang

PV SIndu's recent performance

In her last pre-Olympic professional outing at the 2021 All England Open, Sindhu lost to Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand in the semifinals in straight games, 17–21, 9-21.

PV SIndu's strengths and weaknesses

Strengths

PV Sindhu has been playing her fearless best at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. She has improved her defense over the years and appears more focused and confident. She won all her group matches in straight games, displaying her trademark grit and determination. Her height adds power to her cross-court smashes and lets her move around the court easily. This works to her advantage against shorter opponents.

Weaknesses

Stepping up at the right time would have earned the Indian many more medals. Though she has a Commonwealth Games gold and a World Championship gold to her name, Sindhu's tendency to lose focus during big matches has cost her dearly. She struggles against taller opponents, like World No. 1 Tai Tzu-Ying of Chinese Taipei, who beat her in the semifinal on Saturday.

PV Sindhu bronze medal match details

PV Sindhu will be up against China's He Bingjiao in the bronze medal match on August 1 at 5:00pm (IST).

Bingjiao will not be an easy opponent and Sindhu will have to be at her best to bag the bronze.

PV Sindhu bronze medal live streaming details

The Olympics will be broadcast live in different languages on the Sony Sports Network in India. You can also livestream the event on the SonyLIV app and website. Doordarshan will telecast India's events at the Tokyo Olympics.

