On a comeback trail, former World No.1 Kidambi Srikanth is aiming Badminton Championship, Asian Games and CWG

Former World No.1 Kidambi Srikanth is gearing up to make a strong comeback on the badminton circuit. In a Facebook live interaction with Sportskeeda, Kidambi Srikanth said:

"For me that Olympic qualification period was a roller coaster ride. When the Olympic qualification period started I got injured. When I was fully fit the tournaments got canceled. I really missed playing at the Olympics. I am looking at the tournaments in the next 12 months. I have two World Championships. There is Commonwealth Games, there is the Asian Games in next 12 months. At the moment my focus in on these tournaments."

Kidambi Srikanth had the chance to represent India in the men's singles tournament at the Tokyo Games. He was ready to compete in the Malaysian Open and the Singapore Open. However, both tournaments got canceled, which meant Srikanth ran out of opportunities to qualify for the Summer Games.

But the shuttler has put the disappointment of the missed opportunity behind him and is happy with the progress of the men's badminton in the country. He strongly believes the sport is heading in the right direction.

India currently has three men's singles players in the top-25 of the world rankings. Kidambi Srikanth is ranked 14th. Sai Praneeth, who played at the Tokyo Games, is ranked 15th. Completing the Indian trio is 19-year-old Lakshya Sen, who is ranked no. 23. Commenting on men's badminton, Kidambi Srikanth said:

"At the moment the men's singles is doing really well. Everyone is doing really well. It is just a matter of time when all of us get more consistent and get consistent in winning the tournaments. "

Kidambi Srikanth is confident about India doing well at the 2024 Olympics

The shuttler is also keenly following India's performance at the Tokyo Olympics. India has already won two medals already with a third medal assured. Commenting on India's performance at the Tokyo Games, Kidambi Srikanth said:

"Starting from Mirabai Chanu, she has done really well. Our double's pair (Satwiksairaj and Chirag) did very well. In boxing they did extremely well, I think everyone who has been at the Olympics has done a great job. I think it is the beginning of a next generation of athletes."

The shuttler is sure that at the 2024 Paris Olympics India will win medals in double digits.

He gives full credit to the coaches, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), to the support staff and to the government's TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) for India's improved performance at the Olympics.

Before Kidambi Srikanth concluded the freewheeling chat, he gave insights into the life of a sportsperson. Kidambi Srikanth believes that being a professional sportsperson is very tough. They have to live a displined life and make sacrifices.

Kidambi Srikanth had a few wise words for the athletes who are struggling in their careers at the moment. To the athletes who are trying to make a comeback, Kidambi Srikanth said:

"You have to believe in the process. You have to keep working hard. You have to know what is working for you. Continue to do things right. If you really work hard then at some point you will see success."

